Nicki Minaj Cardi B Beef

- BeefCardi B Sends Subliminal Shots At Nicki Minaj & Pulls Up On Trolls In NYCCardi B pulled up after a Nicki Minaj fan was upset about her subs.By Alex Zidel
- BeefNicki Minaj & Cardi B Fans Bash Each Other After Forbes List Reveals Their EarningsThe Barbs and Bardi Gang go back-and-forth over the rappers' financial situations.By Alex Zidel
- BeefChance The Rapper Says Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Beef Was Likely "Produced"Chance digs into the reality of the biz.By Aron A.
- MusicMiley Cyrus References Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Beef In New SongMiley Cyrus name drops Nick & Cardi.By Milca P.
- MusicCardi B Awkwardly Laughs Off Question About Squashing Nicki Minaj FeudIt doesn't look like Cardi and Nicki will patch things up any time soon.By Aron A.
- Original ContentTop 3 Things Nicki Minaj Did Right In 2018Nicki Minaj's rap sheet wasn't all bad this year.By Jibril Yassin
- MusicStefflon Don Criticizes Nicki Minaj, Backpedals When "Barbies" Storm Her TwitterStefflon Don airs on the safe side after letting off live ammunition.By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B's Nicki Minaj Clap Back Video Has Been Turned Into Hilarious MemesCardi B memes every day, please. By Chantilly Post
- MusicNicki Minaj & Cardi B Feud: Watch Senior Citizens Pick Sides & React To Their Music"I’d throw it in the garbage"By Zaynab
- MusicNicki Minaj Was Allegedly Little Mix's First Choice Over Cardi B For "Woman Like Me"Nicki Minaj gets a minor morale boost over her rival Cardi B.By Devin Ch
- MusicIggy Azalea Corroborates Nicki Minaj's Madden Claims: "Steve Lying Like S**t"Steve Madden should have kept quiet. By Karlton Jahmal
- Music50 Cent Calls Steve Madden A Liar & Backs Nicki Minaj's Claims With Hard EvidenceIt appears that Nicki was telling the truth. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicSteve Madden Shuts Down Nicki Minaj's Claim That She Turned Down OfferSteve Madden gets involved in the messy Cardi B vs. Nicki Minaj debacle.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Yachty On His Support For Cardi B Over Nicki Minaj: "They Just Twisted My Words"Lil Yachty is backpedalling after saying he wouldn't collaborate with Nicki Minaj.By Alex Zidel