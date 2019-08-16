Neither of the two has admitted it yet but fans are convinced that the feud between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B is heating up once again. On the latest episode of Queen Radio, Nicki Minaj was too busy chewing out Joe Budden and other podcasters to speak on her constant rival Cardi B but after making a comment about lists later in the day, Bardi seemingly responded with some shade of her own. "Only list I give a fuck about," said the superstar on a post detailing how her debut album is still selling in large figures. After the release of Nicki Minaj's remix of Pop Smoke's "Welcome To The Party," her fans decided to get a little petty (as per usual) and they found some old alleged footage of Cardi B stumbling upon a photo of the Queen on Instagram. Curiously enough, Minaj decided to change her Twitter avatar to that same image, which is considerably older, directly after Bardi made a post about somebody being obsessed with her.

There's a lot to unpack here. Last night, Cardi B used a video of Mariah Carey singing her hit song "Obsessed" to send a message to one of her haters. "Have you ever had somebody sooo obsessed with you," she asked. "Shit starts to feel a little creepy." Many of her fans believe she was addressing Nicki Minaj in the post.

Then, the Barbs came through and discovered that Bardi may actually be the one that's "obsessed" with Minaj, resurfacing a video of the rapper peeping photos of her now-enemy. Finally, Nicki made that exact photo her avatar on Twitter.

While this may not be intentional shade, the lines are certainly drawing themselves. Supporters of both artists seem to believe that the feud is back on and they have a legitimate reason to believe that. Now, we wait for either Nicki or Cardi's next move.

