Before today, everybody was counting down the days until JT of the City Girls made her way out of prison. The budding superstar has been serving time for over one year for fraud-related charges and with the snap of a finger, there are now a bunch of folks that are done with her. You can't really be surprised that people are trying to cancel the City Girls after this.

Although the audio was only up for a few moments, ultra-popular gossip page The Shade Room managed to unearth some leaked audio of JT, one half of the Miami girl group City Girls, seemingly coming for Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Kash Doll, and others in a diss track. It's unclear when the song was recorded but that doesn't even really matter; this is not a good look for JT. Especially considering Cardi B has been one of the major reasons for their success. You may recall the rapper rode hard for the City Girls at the beginning of their careers. Now, with JT about to become a free woman, she's getting herself into some sticky situations.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Much of the audio has either been censored or is inaudible but parts of it are clear enough to make out some disses. "Cardi B? Cardi B had Love & Hip Hop to help her. We ain't got Love & Hip Hop," she says in the video. "If you keep talking, I'ma diss Cardi. I don't mind dissing a fucking bitch." She then appears to go after Nicki Minaj, speaking about her musical talent and seemingly undermining her success. Elsewhere in the clip, she can be heard insulting Kash Doll and others.

The post has since been deleted by The Shade Room but it was captured and reposted by several fan pages. What do you make of this?