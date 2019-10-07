You don't need to be a fan of T.I. to know that the man is unafraid of speaking his mind. The Atlanta legend has been known to share his opinions on politics, crime, and other controversial topics in a public setting. Recently, Tip used his platform to argue whether Amber Guyger, who was found guilty of murdering Botham Jean, should have gotten more than a ten-year prison sentence. His new podcast ExpediTIously allows him to truly clear his mind and speak about everything that's been weighing him down. It also gives Tip a chance to speak on music and offer hot takes on the history of hip-hop. Making his own list of the top fifty rappers of all time, the icon decided to give a spot to Lil' Kim over Nicki Minaj and he explained why he would be doing so.

"It's between Lil' Kim and Nicki [Minaj]," said T.I., addressing his friends and peers in the room. "I don't think we can have both because they are a direct reflection of one another." Somebody chimes in and says that without Kim, Nicki would not be able to do what she does today and Tip agreed with that sentiment. He continued: "She [Nicki] is one of the biggest-selling artists of all time and I salute that. Impact, impact, impact."

Eventually, they decided to chart Lil' Kim after Bun B, noting that an all-female list may be coming up soon with Nicki on it.

