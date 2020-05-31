ViacomCBS
- TVNick Cannon's "Wild 'N Out" To Begin Airing New Episodes On VH1 Next Month"Wild 'N Out" is returning to VH1 with all new episodes in April. By Deja Goode
- TV"Rugrats" Is Coming Back With Original Voice Cast In New Animated SeriesA "Rugrats" revival with the original voice cast is set come out this year on the CBS All Access extension, Paramount Plus.By Deja Goode
- TVDave Chappelle's "Chappelle's Show" To Return To Netflix Following RenegotiationsThe show was pulled at Chappelle’s request back in November. By hnhh
- GramT.I. Supports Dave Chappelle: "DO Not Watch The Chappelle Show"He knows how to launch a boycott and T.I. has his friend's back.By Erika Marie
- TVNetflix Removes "Chappelle's Show" Because Dave Chappelle Wasn't Being PaidThe streaming platform quietly removed the show overnight, upon the comedian’s request. By Noor Lobad
- Pop CultureViacomCBS Is "Hopeful" About Partnering With Nick Cannon In The Future: ReportCannon may be back to working with ViacomCBS sooner than people think.By Erika Marie
- GossipNick Cannon Plans To Sue ViacomCBS For $1.5 Billion: ReportAccording to a report, the massive number represents the value of "Wild 'N Out."By Erika Marie
- TVComedy Central Greenlights "Ren & Stimpy Show" RebootThe classic 90s adult animation is getting an update. By Madusa S.
- MusicMaster P Thinks Nick Cannon Should Not Have ApologizedMaster P speaks his mind. By Karlton Jahmal
- BeefAzealia Banks Goes Off After Nick Cannon's Firing: "Dumb Ass Black Man!"Azealia Banks rants about how her voodoo led to the firing of Nick Cannon from ViacomCBS.By Alex Zidel
- GramNick Cannon Praised, 50 Cent Criticized By Professor Griff Following Viacom FalloutNick Cannon and Professor Griff's interview set off a series of unfortunate events for the media mogul.By Erika Marie
- TVDiddy Invites Nick Cannon To Join Revolt TV After Viacom Firing: "We Got Your Back"Diddy invited Nick Cannon to bring his talents to Revolt TV after the host was fired by ViacomCBS from his various gigs for making anti-Semitic comments.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureNick Cannon Makes "Wild N' Out" Demands After ViacomCBS FiringNick Cannon issues a response to his firing from ViacomCBS, making demands about his hit show "Wild N' Out."By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureB. Simone's 9-5 Comments Haunt Her Following Nick Cannon's FiringPeople are joking that B. Simone may be forced to settle for a 9-5 job after Nick Cannon was fired from ViacomCBS, possibly meaning "Wild N' Out" is getting canceled.By Alex Zidel
- Pop Culture50 Cent Reacts To Nick Cannon's Firing: "No More Wilding Out Hun"Nick Cannon was fired from ViacomCBS because of anti-Semitic comments, prompting 50 Cent to react on Instagram.By Alex Zidel
- TVCharlamagne Tha God Is Getting His Own Talk ShowThe weekly segment is planned to hit screens this fall. By Noah John
- TVAll ViacomCBS Brands Will Go Dark In Honor Of George FloydAll of the ViacomCBS brands will go dark in honor of George Floyd.By Cole Blake