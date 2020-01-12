Venus Williams
- SportsSerena Williams Net Worth 2023: What Is The Tennis Champion Worth?Tennis legend Serena Williams, with a massive net worth, is a Grand Slam winner & formidable investor and philanthropist.By Jake Skudder
- SportsVenus Williams Net Worth 2023: What Is The Tennis Champion Worth?Venus Williams commands a substantial net worth with Grand Slam titles and Olympic gold. She's as dynamic off the court as she is on it.By Jake Skudder
- MusicVenus Williams Uses Busta Rhymes' Chain To Work OutWatch Venus Williams reaction to Busta Rhymes chain.By Lavender Alexandria
- SportsVenus Williams Sends Serena A Sweet Message After She Loses At The U.S. OpenVenus says no one can ever compare to her sister and labeled her as the GOAT.By Lawrencia Grose
- SportsSerena Williams Gives Emotional Farewell Speech: "These Are Happy Tears"The 23-time Grand Slam champion thanked her fans, family and friends in a teary farewell speech. By hnhh
- SportsSerena & Venus Williams Defeated In US Open Doubles MatchAlthough they played a great game, the Williams sisters were knocked out of the doubles' match. By hnhh
- Pop CultureVenus & Serena Williams "Snuck In" To A Star-Studded Miami Carbone Beach Party: ReportWyclef Jean performed at the event, which was also attended by LeBron James and Rich Paul.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJane Campion Apologizes After Being Accused Of Disrespecting Venus & Serena WilliamsThe filmmaker accepted Critics Choice Award and called the tennis champ sisters "marvels" before adding, "You don’t play against the guys, like I have to.”By Erika Marie
- SportsSerena Williams Calls Out "New York Times" For Confusing Her With Sister VenusIn a print article about Serena Ventures, the publication used Venus's photo. "Even I am overlooked," she wrote. The outlet later offered an explanation.By Erika Marie
- Pop Culture"King Richard" Criticized By White Feminists, Black Twitter Swoops InSome have called this one of Will Smith's best performances as he portrayed the sisters' father, Richard Williams. The sisters acted as executive producers.By Erika Marie
- Music"King Richard" Film To Feature Beyonce Collab With Roc Nation's DIXSONA new Beyonce track is spotted on the "King Richard" credits.By Milca P.
- SportsWill Smith Is Venus & Serena Williams' Father In "King Richard" TrailerThe acclaimed actor shared the trailer to the film centered around Richard Williams and thanked the tennis family for allowing him to share their story.By Erika Marie
- MoviesWill Smith Transforms Into Serena Williams’ Dad On Set Of “King Richard” BiopicCheck out Will Smith as Venus & Serena's father in the upcoming biopic "King Richard."By Kevin Goddard
- Sports15-Year-Old Coco Gauff Defeats Venus Williams At Australian OpenCoco Gauff beats Venus Willaims again.By Milca P.
- SportsYoung Venus & Serena Williams Cast In Will Smith-Led Biopic"King Richard" lands its newest stars.By Milca P.