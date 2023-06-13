It’s no secret that the race for the most elaborate and hefty chains is still ongoing among many rappers to this day. Busta Rhymes is no exception and his Cuban link chain recently attracted some unexpected attention. Tennis star Venus Williams seemingly couldn’t get enough of Busta’s drip. Despite being out in public together Williams’ took the opportunity to find a new use for the chain. In a video posted to the rapper’s Instagram, she can be seen jokingly using the chain to do a few workouts.

In the caption for the video, Busta Rhymes had high praise for the tennis champ. “When you surround yourself with Blessed Greatness, your Greatness will forever be Blessed!!! Blessings and love to @venuswilliams,” it reads. Much to the delight of those around them Williams jokes about the chains heftiness and hits some tricep curls with it. The pair hug at the end of the video and Williams gives the NY legend an important message. “I love you, man,” she tells him. Williams isn’t participating in this year’s French Open as she tries to recover from a hamstring injury.

Busta Rhymes’ Chain Grabs Venus’ Attention

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Busta Rhymes (@bustarhymes)

Busta found himself in a curious position when the Ukrainian government tweeted out one of his songs. The official Twitter page for the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense posted lyrics from one of Busta’s songs, seemingly to mock Russia. “‘Woo-hah, got you all in check!’ -Busta Rhymes,” the verified account said. Busta never officially gave his thoughts on the situation. Despite his lack of response fans memed the post extensively online.

Last month, Busta Rhymes informed fans that he was working on new music. According to an Instagram video Swizz Beats posted he, Pharrell, and Timbaland, are all involved with the project. The album doesn’t currently have a release date. Busta’s most recent new music came when he joined Coi Leray for a remix of her hit “Players” earlier this year. What do you think about Busta Rhymes and Venus Williams’ interaction? Let us know in the comment section below.

