Venus Williams Net Worth 2023: What Is The Tennis Champion Worth?

Born on June 17, 1980, in Lynwood, California, Venus Williams was set on a trajectory towards tennis greatness from an early age. With her sister Serena Williams, the Williams family eventually became synonymous with tennis excellence. Coached by their father, Richard Williams, Venus, and her sister practiced on the cracked public courts of Compton. Despite the challenging environment, Venus excelled, turning pro at 14 and rising in the ranks soon thereafter. By the time she was 17, she had already reached her first U.S. Open final. This tennis virtuoso, known for her powerful serve and volleys, has amassed a net worth of $95 million as of 2023, according to Cosmopolitan.

Career Highlights & Accolades

VENUS WILLIAMS (Photo by RONCEN Patrick/KIPA/Sygma via Getty Images)

Seven Grand Slam singles titles, 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, and four Olympic gold medals—Venus Williams' trophy cabinet is nothing short of a treasure trove. The game-changer for Venus came in 2000 when she became the first Black American woman to win a Grand Slam title in the Open Era. While the accolades kept coming, she also faced numerous challenges, including a diagnosis of Sjögren's syndrome, which she has managed with resilience. Her influence extends beyond the baseline; her advocacy for gender equality in sports led to Wimbledon offering equal prize money to male and female athletes in 2007.

Personal Life & Highlights

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 31: Serena Williams of The United States is congratulated by her sister and opponant Venus Williams of The United States following their ladies singles third round match on Day Five of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The layers of Venus Williams' personality go far beyond her tennis prowess. She is an accomplished fashion designer, launching her own line called EleVen. Her designs often grace the tennis courts worn by Venus herself. She's also an outspoken advocate for veganism, crediting the lifestyle with helping her manage her autoimmune disease. While unmarried, she keeps her romantic life private, allowing the public to focus more on her skills and less on tabloid fodder.

Business Ventures & Philanthropy

LONDON - JULY 07: Venus Williams of USA poses with the trophy following her victory during the Women's Singles final match against Marion Bartoli of France during day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 7, 2007 in London, England. Williams won 6-4, 6-1. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

A businesswoman at her core, Venus Williams holds a degree in fashion design from the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale and a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Indiana University East. Her company, V Starr Interiors, specializes in commercial and residential interior design. The athlete is also a minority owner of the Miami Dolphins, along with sister Serena. Williams consistently puts her wealth to good use, funding various causes ranging from gender equality in sports to educational initiatives.