Serena Williams Net Worth 2023: What Is The Tennis Champion Worth?

Serena Williams, born September 26, 1981, has secured a legacy that makes Shakespearean tragedies resemble children's bedtime stories. She and her sister, Venus, grew up in Compton, California, under the tutelage of their father, Richard Williams. Their father transformed dilapidated courts into training grounds for champions. It's a narrative arc straight from a Hollywood script—Compton kid becomes an international sports superstar. Her meteoric rise wasn't just a fairy tale. It was a testament to her grit, perseverance, and sheer athletic prowess. With a net worth circling the stratosphere at around $270 million in 2023, according to CAknowledge, she's far from just a storybook princess.

Career Highlights & Accolades

372178 06: FILE PHOTO: Richard Williams, center, with his daughters Venus, left, and Serena 1991 in Compton, CA. Serena and Venus Williams will be playing against each other for the first time. July 6, 2000 in the tennis semifinals at Wimbledon. (Photo by Paul Harris/Online USA)

When discussing tennis greatness, the conversation starts and ends with Serena Williams. She has 23 Grand Slam singles titles to her name—the most by anyone in the Open Era. It's not just about the numbers. It's about the influence. Serena has transcended the sport, becoming an advocate, a fashion icon, and an embodiment of resilience. Four Laureus Sportswoman of the Year awards hardly scratch the surface. She's been named to Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People list multiple times, solidifying her status as an athlete and a global changemaker.

Personal Life & Highlights

28 Sep 2000: Venus and Serena Williams of the USA celebrate gold after winning the Womens Doubles Tennis Final. At the NSW Tennis Centre on Day 13 of the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia. Mandatory Credit: Gary M Prior/Allsport

Off the court, Serena Williams isn't just winning tennis matches; she's winning at life. In 2017, she tied the knot with Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, and later that year, they welcomed their daughter, Alexis Olympia, into the world. Not one to shy away from the nitty-gritty of life, Serena has been openly vocal about the perils and joys of motherhood, including the complications she faced during her pregnancy. This transparency extends to social issues as well. Serena has used her enormous platform to champion causes from racial injustice to gender inequality and shows no signs of slowing down.

Business Ventures & Philanthropy

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 04: Serena Williams of the USA celebrates victory after winning her finals match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during day seven of the 2014 Brisbane International at Queensland Tennis Centre on January 4, 2014 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

When she's not dominating on the court, Serena is busy making smart investments. Through her venture capital firm, Serena Ventures, she has invested in over 50 startups. The focus isn't just profit; it's empowerment. Many of these investments go towards companies helmed by women, people of color, and young visionaries. On the philanthropic front, the Serena Williams Fund focuses on achieving equality through education and aiding victims of violent crimes. The fund is just another chapter in Serena’s book of making a lasting impact.