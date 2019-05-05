thor
- Pop CultureDisney Pushes Back Release Dates For "Dr. Strange 2”, "Black Panther 2", "Thor 4" & MoreMarvel fans will have to wait a little longer as a number of highly-anticipated films and sequels face major delays in their respective production processes.
By Angela Savage
- MoviesChristian Bale’s New Villain Character Revealed For “Thor: Love & Thunder”Christian Bale is unrecognizable as he sets to play the bad guy in Marvel’s upcoming "Thor" movie. Check out the the first pics of him in his role.By Kevin Goddard
- MoviesChris Pratt Officially Reveals That He Is Joining "Thor: Love & Thunder" CastWelcome Star Lord.By Karlton Jahmal
- Gaming"Marvel's Avengers" Revealed In New Gameplay & Story Trailers"Marvel's Avengers," which drops this September on PS4 and Xbox One, gets a plot-heavy new trailer. By Mitch Findlay
- TVTaika Waititi Set To Create "Charlie & The Chocolate Factory" Netflix SeriesOscar-winning director, Taika Waititi is set to produce a "Charlie & The Chocolate Factory" animated Netflix series. By Dominiq R.
- MoviesTessa Thompson Reveals That Christian Bale Will Be The Villain Of "Thor: Love & Thunder"The next phase will be crazy.By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesChris Pratt Isn't Ruling Out A Thor Appearance In "Guardians 3"Chris Pratt doesn't want fans to rule out a Thor appearance in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."By Cole Blake
- TV"Loki" Series On Disney+ Gains Actress Gugu Mbatha-RawActress Gugu Mbatha-Raw will join Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson in the "Loki" series arriving on Disney+ in Spring 2021.By Keenan Higgins
- MoviesKevin Feige Says Next "Endgame" Level Team Up Is "Well Under Way"Marvel keeps it movingBy Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesTom Hiddleston's Audition Tape To Play "Thor" Proves He Was Rightfully Cast As LokiTom agrees Chris Hemsworth was the right actor for the role. By Chantilly Post
- MoviesNatalie Portman Weighs In On Martin Scorcese's Claim That Marvel Movies Aren't CinemaAnd the debate continues... By Noah C
- Pop CultureComic Book Avengers That Should Join The Marvel Cinematic UniverseAfter the fallout of "Avengers: Endgame" and D23 Expo, we examine who should join their ranks for their future cinematic adventures. By Robert Blair
- Pop CultureGoogle Reveals The Most Popular Costume Searches For Halloween 2019From ''IT'' characters to Avengers ''Fat Thor,'' these costume searches are hilarious. By Aida C.
- MoviesNatalie Portman Confirms Her Marvel Return In "Thor: Love And Thunder"Natalie Portman's making a comeback. By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureMarvel Comic Book Arcs We Need To See In The MCUNow that Marvel's next phases are taking shape, we examined the comic book plotlines adaptations that we'd love to see. By Robert Blair
- SocietySomeone Used A Fake ID With Thor To Buy Weed In CanadaHomeboy can hold a fat L for that one and not the type you smoke.By Aron A.
- Movies"Thor: Love & Thunder" Director Convinced Natalie Portman To ReturnLady Thor arrivesBy Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesNatalie Portman Is The New Female "Thor" In "Thor: Love And Thunder"Natalie Portman will be picking up Thor's hammer.By Aida C.
- Gaming"Marvel's Avengers" Video Game Story & Details Revealed At San Diego Comic ConMarvel's video game universe expandsBy Karlton Jahmal
- Movies"Avengers: Endgame" Writers & Directors Reveal Scrapped Ideas At San Diego Comic ConJoe Russo, Anthony Russo, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely speak on creating the hit film. By Karlton Jahmal
- Original ContentWhat's Next For The MCU?Phase four is coming. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentChris Hemsworth Was Fully Committed To "Lebowski Thor"He wore it well. By Mitch Findlay
- Entertainment"Avengers: Endgame" Hits $2 Billion At Box Office In 11 Days"Avatar" is the only thing between "Endgame" and the #1 spot. By Karlton Jahmal
