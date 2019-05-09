sue
- TVKevin Hunter Sues For Wrongful Termination From "The Wendy Williams Show"Wendy Williams' ex-husband Kevin Hunter filed for wrongful termination from "The Wendy Williams Show," following the two's romantic falling out.By Jordan Schenkman
- Pop CultureKyle Rittenhouse Hopes To Sue Whoopi Goldberg & Other Celebs, Politicians & Athletes For Their "Lies"Whoop Goldberg can't catch a break.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNicki Minaj & Husband Sued By Kenneth Petty's Attempted Rape Victim: ReportJennifer Hough alleges that Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty have been harassing her and offering her bribes to recant her story.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureJeff Bezos Sues Girlfriend's Brother For Hiding AssetsBezos' suit comes after Michael Sanchez failed to pay for Bezos' legal fees in a lost defamation suit in 2020.By Joe Abrams
- MusicDiplo Reportedly Sued By Ex-Fling For Sexual BatteryThe woman Diplo has filed a restraining order against and sued for stalking and harassing him has now filed her own lawsuit against the DJ.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicRick Ross Sued By Concert Promoters Over Missed Show: ReportRick Ross is being sued by St. Louis promoters for missing a concert last year.By Kevin Goddard
- BeefCandace Owens Threatens To Sue Cardi BCardi B and Candace Owens are suing each other over defamatory comments made during their Twitter war.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDaBaby's Alleged Assault Victim Plans To Pursue Legal Action: ReportLet DaBaby prosper. By Noah C
- Pop CultureVersace Sues Fashion Nova For Copying Jennifer Lopez's Most Iconic DressFashion Nova's in trouble. By Chantilly Post
- BeefTyga's Ex-Promoter Continues To Drag His Name Over "Breach Of Contract"A rep for Z Entertainment has pegged Tyga, a "quasi-famous rapper."By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B Now Suing Ex-Manager Shaft For $30 Million: ReportCardi B is now demanding $30 million in damages from her former manager Shaft.By Kevin Goddard
- Music2Pac's Estate Is Suing Universal Music Group Over Masters Lost In "2018 Fire"2Pac's estate is listed among the plaintiffs in the $100 million lawsuit against UMG.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Sued For $2 Million For Cyberbullying Blac's ExPilot Jones is not slowing down on his case. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna And Two Friends Collectively Sue Woman For Rear-Ending Them In 2017Blac's picked up another case. By Chantilly Post
- MusicChris Brown Accused Of Withholding Cell Phone Records By Alleged Rape VictimChris Brown's 2017 accuser says he's refusing to cooperate with the legal process.By Devin Ch
- SocietyFetty Wap Heading To Court Next Month With Ex-Employee, Owes $242K In DebtThe rapper's ex-employee is taking him to court for defamation and owing her $242,703 in debt.By hnhh
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna Says Hairdresser "Pulled A Jussie Smollett", Will File Lawsuit Over AttackBlac Chyna returns from NYC with an axe to grind.By Devin Ch
- Music"Woodstock 50" Sues Main Investor Over Accusations Of Sabotage & ThieveryIs Woodstock 50 going to pick itself up off the floor?By Devin Ch