Sony Pictures
- MusicKid Cudi To Star In And Produce New Zombie MovieThe actor has added another producer credit to his growing resume.By Noah Grant
- MoviesSony Pictures Thought "Bad Boys" Would Tank Because "2 Black Actors Don't Sell Overseas""Bad Boys" director Michael Bay alleges Sony "shut the power off" during the production of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's classic blockbuster hit.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureIce Cube Drops Out Of "Oh Hell No" Movie, Misses Out On $9M Over COVID Vaccine RequestThe "Are We There Yet" actor and iconic rapper exited the comedy after a producer requested he get vaccinated. By Taylor McCloud
- MoviesFreddie Gibbs Film Debut "Down With The King" Acquired By Sony PicturesSony Pictures' 6 Stage Films will be bringing Freddie Gibbs's feature film debut to the masses. By Aron A.
- TV50 Cent's ABC Series "For Life" Shuts Down Production Due To Coronavirus WorriesThe hit ABC series "For Life" that 50 Cent serves as an EP on is experiencing delays in production after filming was shut down due to coronavirus testing worries on the set.By Keenan Higgins
- MoviesJason Statham Pulls Out Of New Kevin Hart MovieJason Statham pulled out of the movie "The Man From Toronto" starring Kevin Hart just weeks before production was set to begin. By Dominiq R.
- MoviesTom Hanks Fights Nazi Submarines In First "Greyhound" Trailer: WatchWorld War II from the seas.By Karlton Jahmal
- Movies"The Grudge" Trailer Reimagines A Classic Horror With A Modern TwistThe trailer for "The Grudge" is out now.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentPresident Of Marvel Studios Admits That A "Spider-Man" & "Venom" Crossover Movie "Seems Likely"Kevin Feige said the crossover "seems likely at some point."By hnhh
- EntertainmentAlex Trebek Returns To "Jeopardy" Following Cancer DiagnosisAlex Trebek shows great strength by resuming his day job, a week after being diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer.By Devin Ch
- MusicTyler, The Creator Signs TV Deal With Sony PicturesTyler inks a TV deal with creative partner L-Boy.By Devin Ch
- MusicRZA Will Produce An Ol' Dirty Bastard Biopic For Sony PicturesThe search for the ideal director is underway.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" Latest Trailer Shows Off Gorgeous VisualsThe Black and Latin Spider-Man is getting his own film. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicT.I. Suggests "Something Big" Happening With Future Ahead Of "Superfly"What do the crew have up their sleeves?By Alex Zidel
- SportsSteph Curry Signs Film & TV Deal With Sony PicturesCurry scores film & tv deal with Sony.By Kyle Rooney
- EntertainmentSpike Lee The Rumored Director For Marvel's "Nightwatch" FilmSpike Lee may be secretly working on a superhero film.By hnhh
- EntertainmentA Second "Jumanji" Film Is In The Works"Jumanji" 2 is currently under production.By Chantilly Post