shootings
- MusicJ. Prince Comments On Rising Number Of Rappers Being Shot: "It's Not A Game"The music icon remarked that people have been making the "gangster thing" a game when in reality, there are "consequences that go along with it."By Erika Marie
- CrimeNew Video Confirms Benny The Butcher Is Okay, No Longer HospitalizedBenny The Butcher is reportedly okay after being shot in the leg, Sunday.By Cole Blake
- CrimeGeorge Floyd Cop Derek Chauvin Had 10 Conduct ComplaintsDerek Chauvin, the police officer who pinned down George Floyd by his neck, previously faced 10 conduct complaints.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem Catches Heat Over Ariana Grande "Bomb" Lyric On "Music To Be Murdered By"You'd think they'd never heard an Eminem track before.By Erika Marie
- SportsKyle Kuzma Dons Anti-Violence Shirt After Recent Mass ShootingsKuzma wore the shirt to Team USA training camp.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsGregg Popovich Puts Congress On Blast Over Gun Control LawsPopovic wants the government to get "off their asses."By Alexander Cole
- RandomChicago Hospital Stopped Accepting Patients, Too Many Gang Shooting VictimsThis isn't the busiest weekend they've had.By Erika Marie
- MusicYo Gotti's Tour Bus Shot Several Times After Nashville ConcertNobody was injured in the shooting.By Alex Zidel
- Music6ix9ine's Manager Surrenders To Police Over New York Shooting: ReportA member of 6ix9ine's team has turned himself in for a shooting last week.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsPharrell Issues Cease & Desist To Trump For Playing "Happy" After Synagogue ShootingHappiness isn't an emotion we should connect to mass shootings. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicLil Wayne Rushed Out Of A3C After Shooting Scare: Video FootageLil Wayne was not about to wait around after the supposed shooting.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyThere Were 58 Shootings In Chicago Over The WeekendChicago saw a rise in violence over the weekend.By Nicole Fee
- MusicSki Mask The Slump God Reacts To Reported XXXTentacion ShootingPray for XXXTentacion.By Alex Zidel
- MusicXXXTentacion Speechless Meeting James Shaw Jr.: "In The Presence Of A Real Hero"XXXTentacion sends all of the universe's blessings to James Shaw Jr.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYoung M.A Holds Mother's Day Brunch For Families Affected By Gun ViolenceYoung M.A gives back to the community. By Matthew Parizot
- Original ContentThe Chaos Of Childish Gambino's "This Is America"Childish Gambino’s latest undertaking explores the joy and senseless violence of black America.By Luke Hinz
- Society21 Savage Blamed For Rise In Paintball Shootings Across United StatesLaw Enforcement believes 21 Savage is one of the main culprits in the "paintball wars" craze.By Devin Ch
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Banned From Barclays Center Gig After Shooting: ReportTekashi 6ix9ine has been axed from the upcoming Soulfrito Fest 2018.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyWhite House Press Secretary Deems Police Shootings A "Local Issue"The federal government wants to protect local authorities. By David Saric