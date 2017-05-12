purple rain
- MusicThe Weeknd Reveals How These Iconic Albums Influenced "The Idol" SoundtrackThe Weeknd had some major influences for his new soundtrack.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureVenue Cancels Dave Chappelle Show & Apologizes After Facing BacklashLegendary "Purple Rain" venue First Avenue released an apology and stated "we lost sight of the impact" Chappelle's appearance "would have."By Erika Marie
- MusicPrince's Former Band 'The Revolution' Talks "Making History" With "Purple Rain"They said that Prince knew that he was changing the game by creating the iconic film.By Erika Marie
- MusicPrince "Originals" LP Set For A Summer 2019 ReleasePrince demos will rise to the surface once again, beginning on June 7th, 2019.By Devin Ch
- MusicPrince's Memoir That He Was Working On Before Death Gets Release DateHe never finished writing "The Beautiful Ones" but his editor and publisher have completed the work for him.By Erika Marie
- Entertainment"Black-ish" Episode 100 Is A Prince ExtravaganzaThey recreate the legend's greatest hits.By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicPrince's Estate Announces Weekly Release Of Singer's Music Video CataloguePrince fans, rejoice!By Chantilly Post
- SportsTimberwolves Pay Homage To Prince With City Edition UniformT'Wolves to debut their Prince-themed uniform on November 16.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsTimberwolves’ City Edition Uniforms Pay Tribute To Prince: First LookLeaked images of Minnesota's new Prince-themed uniforms.By Kyle Rooney
- MusicPrince's Estate Urges Donald Trump To Stop Playing "Purple Rain" At Rallies: ReportThe estate of Prince never gave Trump permission to use "Purple Rain" for his rallies. By Aron A.
- MusicBruno Mars To Play Prince In Upcoming Netflix Movie: ReportBruno Mars has been offered a chance of a lifetime. By Chantilly Post
- SneakersLeBron James Debuts “Purple Rain” Nike LeBron 15Check out these Prince-inspired LeBron 15s.By Kyle Rooney
- MusicChief Keef Poses For Bizarre Photo With Prince-LookalikeChief Keef is no longer an undercover Prince fan.By Devin Ch
- MusicPrince's Estate And Sony Sign Exclusive 35 Album DealPrince's "Lovesexy," "Dirty Mind," "Sign O' The Times" and 35 others slated for re-release.By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicJill Scott's Ex-Husband Demands She Return His "Purple Rain" CDThe singer's divorce drama continues. By David Saric
- MusicNew Prince Album "Piano & A Microphone 1983" AnnouncedPrince's new albums will contain recordings from the beginning of his career. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicPrince's Estate Tells Possible Daughter She's Too Late To Claim MoneyPrince's so-called daughter missed her shot. By Chantilly Post
- MusicPrince Wanted To Be The Face Of Black Lives Matter According To Donatella VersacePrince had major plans before his passing. By Chantilly Post
- NewsOur Destiny/Roadhouse GardenTwo previously unreleased tracks from Prince are now available to listen.By Milca P.