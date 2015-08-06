mobile
- MusicYung Bleu Credits DeMarcus Cousins For Setting Up Drake's Feature On "You're Mines Still"Yung Bleu details the story of how DeMarcus Cousins got Drake to appear on "You're Mines Still."By Joshua Robinson
- Original ContentFlo Milli On How "Beef FloMix" Changed Her Life, Being An Early Fan Of Nicki Minaj & Rico NastyFlo Milli details her early life in Mobile, Alabama and being inspired by both Nicki Minaj and Rico Nasty in a brand new instalment of "On The Come Up."By Alex Zidel
- NewsYung Bleu Is Back With New EP "Love Scars: The 5 Stages Of Emotions"Bleu Vandross is speaking to the ladies on this one.By Dre D.
- NewsYung Bleu Levels Up On "Bleu Vandross 3" Featuring Boosie Badazz, Flo Milli, Yo Gotti, NoCap, & MoreYung Bleu releases his new album "Bleu Vandross 3" with features from Yo Gotti, Boosie Badazz, Flo Milli, NoCap, Rylo Rodriguez, and more.By Alex Zidel
- SongsNoCap Returns With "War Zone" TrackNoCap shares a new song.By Milca P.
- GamingApex Legends To Receive "Mobile Version" According To EAApex Legends is looking towards mobile gamers to keep their momentum going.By Devin Ch
- NewsNoCap Reps 'Bama Strong On "Punching Bag" Produced By CashMoneyApNoCap drops finds his rhythm on "Punching Bag."By Devin Ch
- Gaming"Fortnite" & "PUBG" May Be Banned in ChinaWhat's going on in China?By Karlton Jahmal
- TechApple Resumes Production Of iPhone X After Weak XS SalesThe iPhone XS isn't doing too well.By Milca P.
- Music2 Milly Just Learned "Fortnite" Stole His Milly Rock Dance, & He's Not Happy2 Milly isn't the first. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicSoundCloud Announces Instagram Integration On iOS & AndroidThe update makes sharing music that much easier.By Zaynab
- MusicSoundCloud Relaunches Commenting On MobileIt's about time.By Trevor Smith
- LifeReddit Introduces Auto-Play Video Ads On Website & Mobile AppThe popular website is rolling out some new features. By David Saric
- Entertainment"Jurassic World Alive" Is Like "Pokemon Go" But With DinosaursBe prepared to roam your neighbourhood in search of some prehistoric creatures. By David Saric
- EntertainmentWhat's Inside The New Fortnite Battle Royale Starter Pack?Here's everything you get with the new DLC.By Matthew Parizot
- SocietyInstagram Introduces GIFs To Story FeatureThe ever-popular media app keeps upgrading itself.
By David Saric
- EntertainmentFuture Has A New Emoji Pack Called "FutureMoji"Express yourself with Future!By Matt F
- LifeNicki Minaj Mobile Game Coming Next WeekNicki Minaj announced on IG that her new mobile game is arriving next week.By hnhh
- NewsLil Wayne Announces "Sqvad Up" Mobile GameIt appears Lil Wayne is taking his business ventures into the video game realm.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsNicki Minaj Is Getting Her Own Smartphone GameNicki Minaj's massive social media following is the basis for newly announced mobile game.By Danny Schwartz