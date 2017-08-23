mel b
- MusicMelanie Brown's Net Worth 2023: What Is Scary Spice Worth?Discover Melanie Brown's transformative journey from Spice Girl to solo artist and TV personality, amassing a wild net worth.By Axl Banks
- MusicGeri Halliwell Net Worth 2023: What Is Ginger Spice Worth?Trace Geri Halliwell's journey from Spice Girls' fame to a successful solo career, amassing a net worth through her diverse talents.By Axl Banks
- GossipEddie Murphy Agrees To Pay Mel B $35,000 Per Month In Child SupportThis is $10,000 more than what Murphy used to pay.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureMel B Cut From Adele's TV Special After Dropping Sex Toy Joke: ReportAdele performed to a celebrity-filled audience who asked her questions about her music and personal life, but Mel B reportedly made things awkward.By Erika Marie
- GossipMel B. Asks To Increase Eddie Murphy's $25K Monthly Child Support: ReportShe reportedly claims her income has "dramatically reduced."By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsMel B's Ex Wants Full Custody Of Their Daughter, Claims Mel Abandoned HerMel B.'s ex-husband. Stephen Belafonte, is requesting full custody of their daughter, Madison, claiming that Mel has been absent from her life in recent years.By Lynn S.
- MusicLala Anthony & Mel B. Don't Hold Back On "Drop The Mic" Freestyle BattleThe two ladies didn't hold back during their freestyle battle.By Erika Marie
- MusicMel B Hospitalized With Two Broken Ribs & A Severed HandThe singer is in recovery.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentMel B Keeps Surgically-Removed Skin Of Ex-Husband Tattoo In A JarShe has her reasons.By Zaynab
- MusicMel B Opens Up About Suicide Attempt In "Brutally Honest" MemoirRead an excerpt of her memoir.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentMel B Accused Of Physical Assault By Male ModelA male model named Dujuan Thomas alleges that Mel B struck him in the chest twice. By hnhh
- EntertainmentTerry Crews To Play Host On "America's Got Talent" SpinoffTerry Crews is coming to a television screen near you soon. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentMel B Allegedly Hooked Up With Zac Efron After Meeting On A Dating AppEfron spent a few hours with Mel at her home. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentMel B Explains Her Real Reason For Rehab: "I'm Not A Sex Addict"Mel B explains the real reason for rehab. By Chantilly Post
- MusicMel B Seeks PTSD Treatment For Sex Addiction & Alcohol AbuseThe UK star choosing a path to wellness.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentEddie Murphy Blocks Mel B From Discussing His Sex Life In Her New AutobiographyMurphy prefers to keep his sex life private. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentMel B's Ex-Husband Is Fighting For Visitation Rights To See Eddie Murphy's DaughterStephen Belafonte just wants to see his children. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentEddie Murphy & Daughter Angel Hugging In Newly-Surfaced PhotoThe photo surfaced after allegations that Murphy didn't accept his daughter as his own. By hnhh
- EntertainmentEddie Murphy "Not Interested" In Daughter Angel, Says Stepfather Stephen BelafonteThings are getting messy during the custody battle between Mel B and Stephen Belafonte.By hnhh
- MusicAzealia Banks Shares "Fantasea II" TracklistAzealia reveals the majority of her tracklist for "Fantasea II", save for a few surprises she is keen on withholding.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosWatch Amine's New Video For "Spice Girl" (Starring Issa Rae & Mel B)Amine drops off a new video for his "Good For You" cut "Spice Girl."By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentSimon Cowell Shades Mel B On "AGT," Get Water Thrown At HimSimon Cowell ruffles some feathers.By Matt F