Eddie Murphy & Mel B's Son Comes Out As Trans

Eddie Murphy and Mel B welcomed their son, Angel, back in 2007, and he recently celebrated his 18th birthday.

Eddie Murphy and Melanie ‘Mel B’ Brown's son, Angel, has come out as trans. According to the Daily Mail, he recently updated the pronouns on his Instagram page and has the full support of his parents.

"It's a decision Angel made and Mel has been understanding, likewise Eddie," a source told the outlet. "There was no big event to mark it. Angel just wanted it to be known what pronouns are now suitable."

The news comes after Angel celebrated his 18th birthday, earlier this year. Mel B marked the occasion with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY ANGEL!!! I cannot believe youre 18," she captioned several pictures of her son. "You are so special and so bright and so talented!! I couldnt be prouder of watching you grow and become the person you are but youll forever be my babyyyy I hop you keep chasing yor dreams and be kind to everyone around you like you always have been my Angel. Love you always."

Eddie Murphy is currently married to Australian model Paige Butcher, who he began dating back in 2012. They share two children of their own.

Eddie Murphy Diddy Trial

This isn't the first time Eddie Murphy's popped up in headlines in recent weeks. As Diddy's criminal trial continues in New York City, the actor's name was mentioned in the courtroom, last month. The mention stemmed from an alleged text between Cassie and Diddy on July 2, 2013.

As caught by Page Six, the message read: “As much as you think you’re Bruce Willis, you aren’t. He’s married and before he was married the family as a whole went on trips together or just him and his woman. Eddie Murphy and Paige [Butcher] took his kids away on their own. I’ve been at the edge of tears all week. I don’t think you sympathise with my feelings. They have never known you and Kim [Porter] together.”

