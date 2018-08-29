marijuana legalization
- Pop CultureUber CEO Reportedly Interested In Adding Cannabis Delivery To Uber's ServicesUberWeed, anyone?ByJoshua Robinson2.4K Views
- Pop CultureVirginia Becomes The First Southern State To Legalize WeedVirginia's Legislature has voted to legalize the posession and growing of marijuana.ByJoshua Robinson1.8K Views
- Pop CultureJay-Z Salutes New York For Finally Legalizing MarijuanaNew York steps into the future. ByKarlton Jahmal3.4K Views
- PoliticsNew York Officials Have Agreed To Legalize Marijuana: ReportGovernor Cuomo has been trying to legalize the drug for the last three years. Byhnhh3.6K Views
- PoliticsNebraska Governor Pete Ricketts Believes Legalizing Marijuana Will "Kill Kids"Many people are now calling out the governor for being a hypocrite. Byhnhh2.2K Views
- PoliticsNew Mexico Looks To Possibly Legalize Marijuana After Bill Passes HouseAfter previously decriminalizing the plant in 2019, the state just took another huge step in the direction of legalization. ByMadusa S.1315 Views
- RandomNew Jersey Officially Legalizes Recreational MarijuanaGovernor Phil Murphy signed off on three bills to legalize the psychoactive plant for adult recreational use. ByMadusa S.1.7K Views
- RandomVirginia Lawmakers Vote To Legalize MarijuanaLawmakers in the state voted to pass some historic marijuana legalization bills on Friday, with a plan in place to open dispensaries beginning in 2024.ByMadusa S.1.9K Views
- PoliticsMike Bloomberg Footage Joking About Father, Son Overdose Death ResurfacesMike Bloomberg is in hot water over a resurfaced clip of him making fun of a father, son duo who overdosed on heroin. ByDominiq R.3.3K Views
- CrimeMarijuana Banned In Chicago Public Housing Despite Upcoming State LegalizationDespite the legalization of cannabis continuing to happen across States, Chicago will not allow the substance to be smoked in its public housing properties.ByNoah C3.2K Views
- SocietyNew Bill To Legalize Marijuana Is Called S.420A senator introduced a new bill to legalize weed.ByAlex Zidel13.3K Views
- SocietyBaltimore To Eliminate Marijuana Possession ChargesBaltimore is working to lower marijuana penalties. ByChantilly Post1248 Views
- SocietyMichigan Has Officially Legalized MarijuanaMichigan legalizes weed.ByMilca P.8.2K Views
- SocietyTrump Creates Secret Committee To Combat MarijuanaThe Trump administration reportedly recruited 14 federal agencies and the DEA for the committee.
ByAron A.11.2K Views