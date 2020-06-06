justice for breonna taylor
- RandomBreonna Taylor Protests Erupt Across The Country On First Anniversary Of DeathCalls for justice for Breonna Taylor were reignited as people took to the streets across the country to protest a year after her passing, with some demonstrations turning violent. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsBreonna Taylor's Boyfriend Kenneth Walker Charges Permanently DroppedThere's a glimpse of hope that justice will prevail. By Faysia Green
- PoliticsRihanna Calls Out AG Daniel Cameron For BHM TweetRihanna puts more pressure on AG Daniel Cameron for his tweet about Black History Month.By Alex Zidel
- RandomMore People Were Arrested For Protesting Breonna Taylor Than In Capitol RiotsThe new data from the Capitol police response strengthens the claims of a racist double standard. By Madusa S.
- CrimeLouisville Police Department Fire 2 Cops Involved In Fatal Breonna Taylor ShootingTwo more officers involved in the fatal shooting have now been fired from the department as well. By Madusa S.
- CrimeLouisville Cop Involved In Breonna Taylor's Murder Sues Her Boyfriend, Kenneth WalkerIn the lawsuit, police sgt. Jonathan Mattingly claims he suffered "severe trauma, mental anguish and emotional distress" that night, at the hands of Kenneth Walker. By Noor Lobad
- Pop CultureKentucky AG Slams Megan Thee Stallion's Powerful "SNL" PerformanceKentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron calls Megan Thee Stallion's message to him during "SNL" performance "disgusting." By Aron A.
- CrimeBreonna Taylor's Mother Reacts To Grand Jury DecisionBreonna Taylor's mother Tamika Palmer says that the system failed her daughter following the grand jury decision.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeBreonna Taylor’s Ex-Boyfriend Arrested On Drug Charges, Says Taylor Was InnocentBreonna Taylor's ex-boyfriend, who was at the center of the no-knock warrant that resulted in Taylor's death, has been arrested on drug charges.By Isaiah Cane
- CrimeBreonna Taylor's Family Hopeful For Justice After Meeting Attorney GeneralTaylor's lawyer Sam Aguir says her mother left the meeting feeling optimistic.By Noah John
- Pop CultureOprah Purchases 26 Billboards Of Breonna Taylor Around LouisvilleOprah continues to demand justice for Breonna Taylor.By O.I.
- CrimeBreonna Taylor Was Alive For 5 Min. After Shooting Without Medical AidNew details surrounding Breonna Taylor's death have emerged.By Aron A.
- GramT.I. Speaks On Nick Cannon's Firing, Connects It To Breonna Taylor's MurderT.I. wonders why Breonna Taylor's killer cops are still employed when Nick Cannon got fired for much less.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsTrae Tha Truth Shades Kentucky A.G. After Arrest At Breonna Taylor ProtestTrae Tha Truth is back on the streets applying pressure.By Aron A.
- MusicYBN Cordae Arrested At Breonna Taylor Protest: ReportYBN Cordae was reportedly arrested for protesting peacefully outside of the Kentucky Attorney General's house following the murder of Breonna Taylor.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeNew Audio From Breonna Taylor Shooting Raises Conflicting StoriesThe death of 26-year-old EMT Breonna Taylor at the hands of Louisville PD officers has left the world at a standstill in demand for justice, and newly-released audio tapes add even more questions to what happened on that fateful night.By Keenan Higgins
- PoliticsBreonna Taylor’s Family Says No-Knock Warrant Tied To Gentrification PlanBreonna Taylor's family is updating their lawsuit against Louisville with some shocking new allegations. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureLizzo Reveals New Vegan Diet While Honoring Breonna TaylorIn a TikTok video titled "Tales from a fat Vegan," Lizzo gives fans a look at what she eats in a day while still making time to demand justice for Breonna Taylor.By Keenan Higgins
- CrimeBun B Blasts Kentucky A.G. For Partying Instead Of Charging Breonna Taylor's KillersBun B and Trae Tha Truth want justice for Breonna Taylor. By Aron A.
- AnticsSt. Louis Lawyer Couple Points Guns At Black Lives Matter ProtestersA St. Louis couple aimed their guns at a group of peaceful protestors.By O.I.
- CrimeBeyonce Calls On Kentucky AG To Press Charges In Breonna Taylor CaseBeyonce pens an open letter on her website calling for justice for Breonna Taylor.By Aron A.
- CrimeBreonna Taylor Incident Report Omits Tons Of Key DetailsThe Louisville Police Department has released the incident report from the night Breonna Taylor was shot dead in her home, but it's practically blank.By Lynn S.
- MusicBeyoncé Shares Birthday Post For Breonna Taylor, Demands JusticeBreonna Taylor was shot by police eight times after they executed a no-knock warrant on the wrong house. The suspect had already been apprehended before the police raided her home.By Aron A.