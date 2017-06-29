Jumanji
- Pop CultureJack Black's Best Movie RolesThe most successful Hollywood movie roles from legendary comedy actor, Jack Black.By Michael Lusigi
- Pop CultureThe Rock Says People Often Mistook Him For A "Little Girl" Growing UpThe Rock says that he was often mistken for being a "little girl" when he was growing up.By Cole Blake
- MoviesThe Rock Teases Kevin Hart While Accepting Kids' Choice AwardThe Rock made sure to tease Kevin Hart while accepting his "Kid's Choice Award."By Cole Blake
- Numbers"Jumanji: The Next Level" Tops The Box Office Rankings"Frozen 2" has been dethroned. By Cole Blake
- MoviesKevin Hart Gets Dissed By "Jumanji" Castmates At Thanksgiving DinnerKevin's castmates failed to invite him to their holiday celebrations.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureThe Rock And Danny DeVito Crash Mexican Wedding And Serenade CrowdCan't think of two better surprise guests to crash your wedding.By Lynn S.
- MoviesThe Final "Jumanji: The Next Level" Trailer Promises More Action & New CharactersWho's ready?By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureKevin Hart To Be Honored At The LA Mission GalaKevin Hart will be receiving an award for his generosity. Sadly, he won't be there to accept it.By Sandra E
- MoviesDwayne ''The Rock'' Johnson Trolls Kevin Hart During RecoveryBromance still going strong.By Sandra E
- Pop CultureKevin Hart's Wife Spotted At Pumpkin Patch Without HimKevin Hart is still recovering, while his wife holds it down.By Sandra E
- Pop CultureKevin Hart Is Officially Back To Work: ReportCan't knock the hustle. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentWatch The First Trailer For “Jumanji: The Next Level”Watch the first trailer for the upcoming "Jumanji" sequel, starring Kevin Hart & Dwayne Johnson.By Kevin Goddard
- MoviesKevin Hart Poises Himself For Paramount's "Scrooged" RemakeBill Murray's 1988 holiday hit is being revamped by Kevin Hart.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentDwayne Johnson Brought To Tears After Meeting Fans While Filming "Jumanji" SequelThe Rock can't help but shed a tear when meeting his beloved fans. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentThe Rock Invites Awkwafina To Kick Kevin Hart In The BallsAwkwafina has the green light to attack Kevin Hart if he acts up on set.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentAwkwafina In Talks To Join Cast Of "Jumanji 2"Awkwafina may join Kevin Hart & Dwayne Johnson.By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle" Sequel Gets Official Release DateHart and Johnson will be back for a sequel. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Den Of Thieves" Narrowly Beats "12 Strong" During Thursday's Box OfficeThe film, which stars 50 Cent, is looking to make waves this weekend against some stiff competition.
By David Saric
- Entertainment"Jumanji" Roars Past Box Office Competition During MLK Day WeekendThe film has kept its staggering momentum since its December 2017 release.
By David Saric
- EntertainmentKevin Hart & Dwayne Johnson Hilariously Roast Each Other In New VideoThe actors hilariously rip each other apart in new interview. By David Saric
- LifeWatch The First Trailer For "Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle"Check out the new Jumanji trailer.By Kyle Rooney