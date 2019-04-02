heroin
- Pop CultureMan Who Sold Michael K. Williams Laced Heroin Pleads GuiltyIrvin Cartagena, who sold the acclaimed actor fentanyl-laced heroin in 2021, said he deeply regrets his actions.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBishop Nehru Claims He Used Heroin In New Music Video, Injects HimselfThe 25-year-old rapper is promoting his new single and shared a clip where he showed himself allegedly using the narcotic, but some fans don't believe him.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsA Drug Smuggling Tunnel Spanning Six Football Field Found Running From Tijuana To San DiegoA drug-smuggling tunnel running over 1700 feet was found near the Otay Mesa, California border. By Brianna Lawson
- Crime4 Alleged Drug Dealers Charged In Connection To Michael K. Williams' Death: ReportThe U.S. Attorney's office issued a statement about the arrests, naming the suspects while alleging they sold heroin laced with fentanyl.By Erika Marie
- LifeEx-NYPD Sergeant Who Dated & Moved Drugs For 6ix9ine's Nine Trey Bloods Gang Avoids Jail Time“I know now and I always will that what I did was wrong," Arlicia Robinson said during her virtual court date.By Hayley Hynes
- GossipFetty Wap Allegedly Charged With Dealing Heroin & Fentanyl, Using Firearms: Arrest UpdateFetty Wap and five others were arrested prior to his Rolling Loud set.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDemi Lovato Reflects On Past Drug Use: "I Had To Essentially Die To Wake Up"Demi Lovato will discuss her heroin overdose at length on "CBS Sunday Morning," this weekend.By Cole Blake
- RandomColumbia Professor Says He Uses Heroin Every Day: "I Am Better For My Drug Use"A professor at Columbia says he uses heroin every day to feel “refreshed” and ready himself to take on the day.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsOregon Decriminalizes Hard Drugs & New Jersey Legalizes MarijuanaOregon has voted to decriminalize small possession amounts of hard drugs, including cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeBad Boy Rapper Loon Released From PrisonLoon has been granted a compassionate release from prison after serving eight years behind bars.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsMike Bloomberg Footage Joking About Father, Son Overdose Death ResurfacesMike Bloomberg is in hot water over a resurfaced clip of him making fun of a father, son duo who overdosed on heroin. By Dominiq R.
- CrimeLil Wayne Private Jet Update: Feds Found Heroin & Gold Gun In His BagLil Wayne faces potential charges after the feds found a gun and drugs in his bag.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Case: Ex-NYPD Officer Admits To Transporting Heroin For Nine Trey BloodsYoung cop move that dope. By Noah C
- CrimeBaltimore Rapper YGG Tay's Lyrics Used Against Him In Heroin Distribution ArrestFeds cited lyrics from YGG Tay's "Errday" in court.By Aron A.
- CrimeFather Arrested After 5-Year-Old Brings Drugs To School That Make Him “Feel Like Spider-Man”The child told his teacher that the white-powdered substance had superhero-like effects.By Lynn S.
- RandomUK To Give Addicts Free Heroin In Attempt To Decline CrimeYikes. By Chantilly Post
- MusicToni Braxton's Niece Lauren Braxton's Cause Of Death RevealedThe 24-year-old tragically passed away earlier this year.By Erika Marie
- SocietyHarlem Apartment Busted For 77 Pounds Of Heroin & Fentanyl Labelled "Pablo Escobar"Harlem is 77 pounds free of heroin and fentanyl.By Chantilly Post