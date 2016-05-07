- MusicDrake Says Lil Wayne Thought His Email Address Was His Rap NameOn their 2008 collab "Ransom," Weezy referred to Drizzy by his email, thinking the name of a Canadian Internet provider was his last name.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDaBaby Posts Email Showing Hong Kong Show Is 75% Sold OutIt seems the Charlotte MC is trying to fight back against reports of low show sales in the U.S. and take his talents elsewhere.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original ContentRick Ross Claims That He's Never Had An Email Address In His Entire LifeThe MMG artist values in-person interaction over digital communication.By Joshua Robinson
- PoliticsDonald Trump Slams Colin Powell In Response To His DeathDonald Trump slams Colin Powell in a statement following the former Secretary of State's death.By Cole Blake
- SportsRandy Moss Gets Emotional Discussing Jon Gruden's Racist EmailRandy Moss got emotional on "Sunday NFL Countdown" while discussing Jon Gruden's racist emails.By Cole Blake
- TVWendy Williams Searches For New Man With Casting CallWendy Williams is back on the market and holding casting calls to find new love.By Azure Johnson
- RandomGoDaddy Faces Criticism After Offering Fake Holiday Bonus To EmployeesGoDaddy is facing public criticism after sending employees a fake holiday bonus.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureShaun King Responds To Accusation That He Attempted To Profit Off Chadwick Boseman's DeathShaun King has responded to accusations that he is attempting to profit off of the death of Chadwick Boseman.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJeff Bezos Exposes Racist Bigot In His EmailsJeff Bezos calls out an anti-Black Lives Matter racist in his emails, posting the message to Instagram.By Alex Zidel
- SportsTony Romo Dumped Jessica Simpson Via E-Mail, Thought She CheatedRomo wastes no time.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentAshley Graham Shares Horrible Email From Racist Troll Regarding Her HusbandThe disturbing message is said to be one of many. By Chantilly Post
- MusicCity Girls' Yung Miami Shares Prison Email From JT After Pregnancy RevealJT is excited to meet the third City Girl.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"Green Book" Producer Loses It In Bile-Fueled Email Sent To Film CriticHis indignant protest was inaccurate, to say the least.By Zaynab
- MusicAttention All Artists, TuneCore Is Back To Help With Your NetworkingNetworking can be daunting, but there are a few steps you can take to step up your game. By HNHH Staff
- SocietyWoman Told Her Name Was Too "Ghetto" By Hiring Company In Hacked EmailHermeisha Robinson is calling out Mantality Health.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentSelena Gomez' Email Hacker Could Face 9 Years In PrisonSelena Gomez gets proper vindication in her fight for Internet privacy.By Devin Ch
- SocietyNigerian Prince Email Scam Took $110K Dollars From One Kansas ManDon't trust emails from Nigerian princes. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentMiss America Will No Longer Include Swimsuit CompetitionJudges will not be basing their scores off of looks. By David Saric
- SocietyThis Is Why You're Receiving All Those Privacy Policy EmailsCompany's are responding to European Union regulations. By David Saric
- SocietyUnited Airlines Apologizes For Puppy's Death During FlightThe company is in damage control mode after this tragedy. By David Saric
- MusicTIDAL Offering 12 Days Of Free Premium Access As Holiday SpecialTidal is giving fans a chance at a free 12-day subscription with only an email address.By Kevin Goddard
- LifeTrump Responds To Report Saying Putin Influenced His Election VictorySenior intelligence officials strongly believe that Vladimir Putin directly influenced the U.S. election. By Angus Walker
- NewsRachel Roy's Emails Reportedly Stolen, Could Contain Sensitive Jay Z ConversationsIf the reports are true, a hacker is intent on outing details of Rachel Roy's relationship with Jay Z to the public. By Angus Walker