comedy central
- GramLil Mama Goes Off On Charlamagne, Calls Him A "B*tch A** N*gga"Lil Mama still isn't over the radio host making her cry years ago.By Lawrencia Grose
- TVFirst Teaser For Charlamagne The God's Late Night Show Drops: WatchCharlamagne's "Tha God's Honest Truth" will be executive produced by Stephen Colbert on Comedy Central.By Joe Abrams
- TV"South Park" Renewed Until 2027, Plenty Of Movies On the WayGood news for "South Park" fans.
By Taya Coates
- TVCharlamagne Tha God Lands Late Night Talk Show Executive Produced By Stephen Colbert"The Breakfast Club" host Charlamagne Tha God is making the big jump from radio to late-night TV.
By Taya Coates
- TVDave Chappelle's "Chappelle's Show" To Return To Netflix Following RenegotiationsThe show was pulled at Chappelle’s request back in November. By hnhh
- TV"South Park" Draws Series' Best Ratings In 7 Years For "Pandemic Special""South Park's" hourlong "Pandemic Special" drew the series' best ratings in seven years.By Cole Blake
- TVComedy Central Greenlights "Ren & Stimpy Show" RebootThe classic 90s adult animation is getting an update. By Madusa S.
- TVCharlamagne Tha God Is Getting His Own Talk ShowThe weekly segment is planned to hit screens this fall. By Noah John
- TV"Workaholics" Episode With Chris D'Elia As A Child Molester Removed From HuluThe "Workaholics" episode featuring Chris D'Elia has been removed from streaming services.By Cole Blake
- TV"Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens" Renewed By Comedy Central Prior To PremiereComedy Central is jumping the gun on this one.By Lynn S.
- AnticsSnoop Dogg Roasts Donald Trump For His Presidential Ambitions In Throwback ClipIf only he knew then what he knows now.By Lynn S.
- TV"South Park" Reportedly Has A $500 Million Streaming Deal In The WorksWorth it. By Noah C
- TVSouth Park Has Been Banned On Chinese Internet Due To Last Week's EpisodeThe episode mocked the Chinese government's censorship...By Noah C
- TVBhad Bhabie Says Nicki Minaj Was "Salty" About Cardi B's Rise To FameYou can almost hear the buzz of the Barbz swarming.By Erika Marie
- SocietySarah Silverman Says She Got Fired From A Film Production Over "Blackface Sketch"The comedienne felt obliged to sit in the consequences of her dismissal.By Devin Ch