Coloring Book
- Original ContentChance The Rapper Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The StarDiscover Chance The Rapper's net worth in 2024, exploring his career, independence, entrepreneurial ventures, and philanthropy.By Jake Skudder
- Original ContentChance The Rapper Projects: His Solo Work, RankedChance The Rapper is one of the most unique artists in Hip-Hop. Here's a look at his solo releases.By Josh Megson
- MusicChance The Rapper Shares Festive Dance Moves: WatchChance The Rapper continues to spread some Christmas cheer in a fun IG dance video. By Bhaven Moorthy
- Original ContentThe Pitfalls Of Positivity: On Chance The Rapper & The Marketing Of JoyWhen did the public start turning on Chance the Rapper?By Noah C
- MusicChance The Rapper Reveals Release Date, Title, & Artwork For Forthcoming AlbumThe speculation is over.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentChance The Rapper's "Owbum": Everything We KnowWe've gathered every single morsel of information that we have on Chance The Rapper's forthcoming debut "Owbum."By Robert Blair
- MusicChance The Rapper's "Acid Rap" & "10 Days" Is Finally Coming To Streaming ServicesChance The Rapper's pre-order for his new album as well as tour dates are set to launch tonight at midnight.By Aron A.
- MusicChance The Rapper's "Coloring Book" Surpasses 1.5 Billion Streams On SpotifyChance celebrates a new milestone.By Milca P.
- MusicWatch Chance The Rapper Receive Innovator Award at iHeartRadio Music AwardsChance adds another honor to the trophy case.By Milca P.
- MusicWatch Chance The Rapper Open His Grammy Awards With His DaughterChance and his daughter share an adorable moment on social media. By Aron A.
- MusicChance The Rapper Reveals Title For The Song He Premiered On Stephen ColbertChance the Rapper reveals the title for the song he premiered on Stephen Colbert last night. By Aron A.
- MusicChance The Rapper Premiering New Music On Stephen ColbertChance the Rapper set to preview new solo music. By Aron A.
- MusicChance The Rapper Endorses His Extremely Popular Fake Twitter AccountA tweet from the fake Chance has earned more retweets than any post from the rapper himself.By Trevor Smith
- MusicChance The Rapper & Bruno Mars Hint At Potential Collaboration"Let's make it happen I already got choreo ideas."By Trevor Smith
- MusicChance The Rapper Debuts On "40 Under 40" ListChance The Rapper makes Fortune's 2017 list. By Aron A.
- MusicChance The Rapper Sparks Rumors About Soundcloud InvolvementCould Chance the Rapper have something lined up?By Matt F
- Original ContentTop 10 BigQuint First ReactionsThe entertainment is endless from hip-hop's favorite music reviewer. By Benjamin Salkind
- MusicWatch Chance The Rapper Perform A "Tiny Desk Concert" For NPRChance puts on a short but memorable show.By Matt F
- MusicChance The Rapper Expands Rapper Radio, Wants More Artists To Get AirplayChance the Rapper expands his online platform "Rapper Radio", wants to get more artists airplay.By Matt F
- MusicChance The Rapper's "Grown Ass Kid" Will Officially Appear On Cam O'bi's Album"Grown Ass Kid" got cut from "Coloring Book" for sample clearance issues, but it's still going to be officially released.By Danny Schwartz
- MusicChance The Rapper's "Magnificent Coloring World 2" Event Might Come To NetflixAccording to those lucky enough to attend, Netflix cameramen were present at Chance The Rapper's "Magnificent Coloring World 2" event, which was held in Chicago earlier today. By Angus Walker