buzzfeed
- MusicKaty Perry Says She Wants To Collaborate With Ice SpiceKaty Perry wants to work with Ice Spice.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureLeBron James Media Firm Seeks To Buy ComplexLeBron is looking to expand his media empire.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureJillian Michaels "Regrets" That Lizzo Comments Were Interpreted As Jab At SingerShe continues to talk about the singer.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJillian Michaels Offers No Apologies Amid Backlash Over Lizzo Weight RemarksShe stands by what she said, but she added that "we are all beautiful and worthy."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTaye Diggs' Thirst Tweets Make The Actor Feel "Flattered" & "Embarrassed": WatchThe "All American" star was confronted with Twitter's thirstiest Taye fans.By Lynn S.
- MusicCameraman Travis Scott Kicked Off Summer Jam Stage in 2015 Revisits Hilarious StoryIt wasn't funny to Jameer at the time, but he certainly sees the comedy in it now.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentSelf-Help Guru Tony Robbins Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By At Least Five WomenThe empire begins to crumble. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentTerry Crews' Advice To Kevin Hart: "Acknowledge the Pain of Other People"Terry Crews is here to make waves on the broken male discourse.By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B's Nail Technician Shares The Process Behind Rapper's Blinged Out ClawsJenny Bui is a real one.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentCharlamagne Tha God Calls On Fans To Be More Empathetic To Kanye WestCharlamagne insists that the public is "not being empathetic" enough. By hnhh
- MusicRussel Simmons Rape Allegations: Drew Dixon Reveals Details Of RapeThe number of women who have come forward against him continues to grow.By Zaynab
- SocietyTrump Creates Secret Committee To Combat MarijuanaThe Trump administration reportedly recruited 14 federal agencies and the DEA for the committee.
By Aron A.
- MusicBuzzFeed Journalist Reportedly Assaulted While Filming R. Kelly DocumentaryR. Kelly denies any wrongdoing.By Chantilly Post
- TVR. Kelly The Subject Of New Sex-Abuse Doc By BuzzFeed News & HuluBuzzfeed News turns R. Kelly's cult allegations into a documentary. By Safra D
- EntertainmentNetflix Grabs New Docu-Series Based On "BuzzFeed" JournalistsGet ready to see how hard journalist work. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyTwo Black Students Suspended For Sharing Video Of White Student Saying N-WordTwo Black female students are speaking out on their unfair suspension.By Chantilly Post
- MusicQuincy Jones Interview Is A PG-13 Version Of The ConversationInterviewer David Marchese provides insight to his incredible interview with Quincy Jones. By Aron A.
- MusicMigos Perform "Stir Fry" While Cooking Stir FryPossibly the best performance the trio has ever done.By Chantilly Post
- SocietyDonald Trump's Lawyer Sues BuzzFeed Over "Dossier" Linking Him To RussiaBuzzFeed is the latest news organization under attack from Donald Trump's administration. By Matt F
- MusicR. Kelly Reportedly Paid Underage Woman To Keep Quiet Of His Alleged AbuseA woman is now speaking out against R. Kelly, saying she was paid to keep quiet about his physical abuse.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsTyler, The Creator Acts Out At Buzzfeed Office, Staff Live Tweet Their Terror [Update: Tyler Responds]Tyler The Creator paid a visit to Buzzfeed offices today, but the staff were not too receptive to his behavior.By Trevor Smith