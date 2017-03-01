book deal
- GossipLisa Marie Presley To Release Tell-All Book On Elvis Presley & Michael JacksonThis will certainly be memorable.By Aida C.
- SocietyMichael Avenatti Indicted For Defrauding Stormy Daniels: ReportMichael Avenatti's legal troubles continue to rack up.By Aron A.
- MusicSafaree Says He Was Offered A $500k Book Deal & A "Hairline" EndorsementSafaree recovers from humiliation to boast over a $500k book deal.By Devin Ch
- MusicR. Kelly Accuser Kitti Jones Regrets The Timing She Chose To Speak Her TruthThe woman says she should have come forward sooner.By Zaynab
- SocietyOmarosa Secretly Taped Donald Trump During Her White House Stint: ReportShe got fired twice now? But she's back with some bite.By Devin Ch
- LifeJennifer Lopez's 10-Year Old Daughter Eyeing Book DealLooks like Emma Muniz is getting to the money.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentNetflix's "Stranger Things" Lands Book Deal Debuting This Fall"Stranger Things" is extending its franchise. By Chantilly Post
- SportsColin Kaepernick Reportedly Signs $1 Million Dollar Book DealAccording to reports, Colin Kaepernick has landed himself a million dollar book deal.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicGucci Mane Reveals Autobiography Book Cover & Release DateGucci Mane revealed the cover of his forthcoming book today.By Rose Lilah
- LifeBarack & Michelle Obama Ink Book Deal Rumored To Be Worth Over $60 MillionThe Obamas’ retirement life is looking pretty cozy.By hnhh