beat tape
- NewsClams Casino Drops Ethereal New Beat Tape "Winter Flower"A week after previewing the record with "Water Theme 2," Clams Casino has released his new album "Winter Flower"By Taylor McCloud
- MusicMad Skillz Surgically Saves Old Dilla Beat TapeMad Skillz performs surgery on an old Dilla beat tape, taking to Instagram to share some of the unearthed instrumentals. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicZaytoven Isn't Sure He Knows What Drill Music IsZaytoven has put out 17 projects in 2020 alone, and although he's heard of "drill music", he's not exactly sure what it is. By Bhaven Moorthy
- NewsLogic Presents His "TwitchTape Vol. 1" Beat Tape For Fans To Freestyle OverAlthough Logic seemingly retired from rap earlier this summer with the release of his final album "No Pressure," it looks like he's still tapping into his producer side after dropping off a new beat tape titled "TwitchTape Vol. 1."By Keenan Higgins
- MusicLogic Previews New Song, "Ultra Violent," Off His Upcoming Beat TapeLogic keeps the hustle going.By Noah C
- NewsAlchemist Unleashes Freddie Gibbs & Curren$y "Fetti" Instrumental ProjectThe Alchemist drops off the instrumental project to his joint project with Spitta and Gangsta GibbsBy Aron A.
- MixtapesThe Alchemist's "Rapper's Best Friend Pt. 5" Is One Grim MoodAlchemist is back with a new twist on previously enjoyed material.By Devin Ch
- MixtapesLord Fubu Drops Off A New Beat Tape "First Name Lord, Last Name Fubu"Fubu got that flame on his latest.By Milca P.
- NewsMike Will Made It Shares His 2017 Instrumental Tuesdays Beat TapeStream Mike Will Made It's new 24-song beat tape "Instrumental Tuesdays 2017."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicListen To Kirk Knight's Debut Instrumental Album "Black Noise"Kirk Knight looks to his heroes with "Black Noise."By hnhh
- NewsStream 9th Wonder's New Beat Tape "Zion"Stream 9th Wonder's new 36-track beat tape "Zion."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsListen To One Of Kanye West's First Beat TapesYeezy put this instrumental mixtape out in 1997.By hnhh
- NewsStream Young God's New Beat Tape "...But He Who Causes Darkness"Listen to compilation of the best instrumentals from Young God of BSBD: "...but he who causes the darkness." By Angus Walker
- News🙏 (#PrayerHandsEmoji)Jake One shares a 24 track instrumental tape.By hnhh
- NewsStream J Dilla's "Dillatronic" AlbumJ Dilla's latest posthumous release "Dillatronic" is available for advance stream.By Trevor Smith
- NewsStream Black Milk's "If There's A Hell Below" Instrumental AlbumListen to the instrumentals-only version of Black Milk's "If There's A Hell Below."By Danny Schwartz