Earlier this month, rap legend Snoop Dogg released his latest single "C.E.O." and it looks like the song is part of a larger rollout for the Doggfather, who announced his new album on Monday.

Coming through with a major announcement on his popular social media pages, Snoop Dogg revealed the name of his upcoming album, as well as his next single's release date. "NEW SINGLE ALERT OFF NEW ALBUM 'From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites,'" announced Snoop, sharing the cover artwork for "Roaches In My Ashtray". Judging from the title, the song will unpack Snoop's well-documented love of marijuana. The single will be released alongside a music video on Friday, April 2.

This upcoming full-length release follows Snoop's 2019 album I Wanna Thank Me, which he dropped after receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The project featured guest appearances from Chris Brown, Wiz Khalifa, YG, Russ, and plenty of others. Who do you want to see on the tracklist for From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites?

We'll keep you posted on any news surrounding the album's release. Check back on Friday to listen to the brand new single from Snoop Dogg.



