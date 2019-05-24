Snoop Dogg is a man of many talents. He's a rapper first and foremost, but he's also an actor, a chef, a TV personality, and in the past few months, he became a Hollywood Walk Of Fame inductee. Snoop obviously earned his star of the Walk of Fame and he made sure no one else diminished his own efforts. “I want to thank me for trying to do more right than wrong. I want to thank me for just being me at all times. Snoop Dogg, you a bad motherf*cker," he said during his speech.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ellen recently had Snoop Dogg on the show where she asked him to explain his acceptance speech. He explained that he didn't prepare a speech for it but wanted to make sure that he acknowledged the sacrifices that he's made to get into the position he's in.

"I didn't really have time to come up with nothing because I felt like the people that was there that were instrumental in my life, I wanted to speak to them," he said. "And then, I wanted to speak to myself because I felt like I was the one that did most of the work and I was the one that had to go out on the line and do it and make it happen. So I wanted to give myself some credit because, a lot of times, we fail to give ourselves a pat on the back and I wanted to take that moment to thank myself for doing all the work I did to get to that point."

After Ellen asked him if he's ever thanked himself, Snoop replied, "Never. That was the first time I ever thanked myself, I always thank everyone else."

Peep the clip below.