Snoop Dogg Drops Knowledge With A West Coast Vibe On "I Wanna Thank Me"

West Coast rap icon Snoop Dogg has gifted the world once again with another musical feat. This time, his 17th studio album, I Wanna Thank Me, comes with messages that not only speak on Snoop's place as a legendary figure in hip hop, but at times tackles difficult subjects that plague the streets.

However, I Wanna Thank Me isn't a record where the Long Beach rapper takes himself too seriously. He has plenty of jams on the album as he's linked with artists including Slick Rick, Chris Brown, Mustard, YG, Wiz Khalifa, Jermaine Dupri, Swizz Beatz, Russ, Trey Songz, Lil Duval, Slim Jxmmi, Ozuna, Eric Jaye, Anitta, $tupid Young, Azjah, DJ Battlecat, RJmrLA, Marknoxx, The Hamiltones, and the late Nate Dogg.

When asked what statement he was trying to make with his latest effort, Snoop told Fader, "I wanna thank me—the many faces, styles, and versions of me, and the people that’s associated with me. A lot of sh*t is put into making me. It’s not just me who makes me, it’s the pieces, forces, and energy that’s created to make Snoop Dogg the superhuman that he is."

Tracklist

1. What U Talkin’ Bout

2. So Misinformed ft. Slick Rick

3. Let Bygones Be Bygones

4. One Blood, One Cuzz ft. DJ Battlecat

5. Countdown ft. Swizz Beatz

6. I C Your Bullsh*t

7. Turn Me On ft. Chris Brown

8. Blue Face Hunnids ft. YG & Mustard

9. New Booty

10. Take Me Away ft. Russ & Wiz Khalifa

11. Do It When I’m In It ft. Jermaine Dupri, Ozuna & Slim Jxmmi

12. First Place ft. Tdot Illdude

13. Focused

14. Rise To the Top ft. Trey Songz & Swizz Beatz

15. Wintertime in June ft. Nate Dogg

16. Doo Wop Thank Me ft. The Hamiltones

17. Main Phone ft. Rick Rock & Stressmatic

18. Do You Like I Do ft. Lil Duval

19. I’ve Been Looking For You ft. Eric Jaye

20. Little Square UBitchU ft. Anitta

21. Ventalation ft. RJmrLA, $tupid Young & Azjah

22. I Wanna Thank Me ft. Marknoxx