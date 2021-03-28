Over the course of the last few years, numerous artists have shown us just how good they are at sports. One of the best examples out there is none other than Quavo who is a very good quarterback and can also beat the best of them out on the basketball court. Guys like J. Cole have toyed with the idea of trying out for the NBA, and even Chris Brown has shown us what he can do on the floor.

These performances got Snoop Dogg thinking today as he took to Instagram with a graphic that was submitted to him. On one team, you have five older rappers and on the other, you've got the young guys. The first team contains Snoop, Jim Jones, Fabolous, Cam'Ron, and J. Cole. Meanwhile, the young guns contain Quavo, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Durk, Romeo Miller, and Chris Brown.

Snoop asked his fans who they think would win, and based on the comments, it seems like the opinions are split. While the blue team has all of the youthful exuberance in the world, it's clear that the oldheads have a massive size advantage and would dominate in the paint. In real life, however, it seems likely that the young guys would take this one.

Let us know who you think would claim this hypothetical basketball game, in the comments below.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images