Snoop Dogg Rocks Death Row Chain In Visual To Bossed Up "C.E.O." Single

For decades, Snoop Dogg has been making boss moves from the studio to the boardroom. The Long Beach legend has reformed his entire brand and now, he's more recognized for his close friendship with Martha Stewart than the legal troubles of his youth. Snoop has returned with a new single "C.E.O.," reportedly produced by Rick Rock, where he reminds the world why he is deserving of respect—and of course, Snoop didn't miss a beat in plugging his INDOGGO liquor brand.

“I’ve been a boss and entrepreneur in this game for decades and I keep on building my empire,” Snoop told Rolling Stone. "My new single, ‘C.E.O.’ talks about the work and hustle I put in to be the boss. With moves like launching my own liquor brand, INDOGGO, and with weed brands, shows, and more, I stay on my grind.”

Watch Snoop Dogg rock his iced out Death Row Records chain in the visual to "C.E.O."

Quotable Lyrics

Snoop Dogg in the building, yes, y'all

Line 'em up, barbershop, fade em all

Watching the game from the halls of fame

I’m balling, mayne, I boss up back in this thang

Believe me, bro, you wanna stick around and see the show

See me go, Snoop Dogg CEO

