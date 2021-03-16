At a certain level of legend status, the different opportunities for you to earn money through endorsements and partnerships become limitless. Jay-Z and Ice Cube both recently announced their very own cannabis brands, and Snoop Dogg unveiled his years-in-the-making partnership with Australian winemakers 19 Crimes last year. He released his wildly successful Snoop Cali Red bottle last summer, and has just announced he has a brand new fruity rosé available.



The rapper teamed up with the Australian brand once again, this time to produce a lighter rosé. Named Snoop Cali Rosé, the new wine has notes of fresh raspberry, strawberry, and red cherry while blending together Zinfandel, Grenache and Pinot Noir.

“We did it big with 19 Crimes Cali Red, so you know we had to do it again – and this time, I was thinking pink," Snoop said in a statement about the new wine.

He continued, "I can’t wait for everyone to sip on my Snoop Cali Rosé and bring those fresh feels from spring into summer and beyond. I hope when you open a bottle of this wine you take a little mind trip to my Cali home. This is how we Rosé the Snoop Dogg way!”

Echoing much of Snoop's sentiments, Treasury Wine Estates marketing VP John Wardley explained, "Snoop has been a dream collaborator that has taken 19 Crimes Snoop Cali Red to the top of the charts as the no. 1 Wine Innovation of 2020.

We can’t wait for this second release to hit our loyal 19 Crimes fan base and see how they Rosé with Snoop Cali Rosé. This is 19 Crimes’ first California rosé and we are already seeing high demand from our retail partners to get it in store as soon as we possibly can.”



You can grab a bottle of Snoop Cali Rosé here.

