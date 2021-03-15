Drakeo The Ruler is going off on social media, letting go of a few bombs. The Los Angeles-based rapper is fresh out of prison, beating serious charges and experiencing a massive welcome-home party in November 2020. People love Drakeo on the West Coast, and his appeal became even more international when he finally collaborated on a song with Drake this year.

Perhaps the collaboration has gotten to his head, or perhaps he's got somewhat of a point because, on Monday morning, Drakeo The Ruler shook things up by declaring himself the best rapper alive from the entire state of California, effectively challenging Kendrick Lamar and other LA-based rappers to step up their games.

"I AM THE BEST RAPPER ALIVE TO EVER COME OUT OF CALIFORNIA AND ITS NOT UP FOR DEBATE," wrote Drakeo on Twitter. "F*CC WHOEVER FEEL SOME TYPE OF WAY. AINT NO N***A BEEN MORE INFLUENTIAL THAN MAN AND BEEN SUCESSFULL. I LITERALLY HAVE HUNDREDS IF NOT THOUSANDS OF N***AS TRYNA RAP LIKE ME."

His tweets continued, eventually calling out rappers like Snoop Dogg, who he says is no longer influential. "I DONT CARE WHO YOU BRING UP OG RAPPER NEW SCHOOL RAPPER YOU CANT NAME ONE RAPPER THATS MORE INFLUENTIAL THAN ME IN CALIFORNIA," he said before calling out Snoop. "NO NAME ONE N***A age 14 to 28 THAT LISTENS TO SNOOP DOGG BRO," he responded to someone that said he was less impactful then the legend.

Do you think Drakeo The Ruler is the best rapper from California? Or is this cap?