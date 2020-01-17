Nick Cannon is one of the hardest working men not only in hip-hop but in the entire entertainment industry overall. He recently dropped his first solo full-length project in four years, The Miseducation of the Negro You Love To Hate, stepped back into the battle rap realm going head to head with Eminem, and got the morning show hosting gig for the highly-popularized LA-based radio station, Power 106.

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

With music being very prevalent in his career at the moment, the "Pray For Him" rapper took time out to share some kind words about Mac Miller's posthumous album, Circles (2020), all the while totally disregarding his nemesis, Eminem's, surprise drop album, Music To Be Murdered.

In a thoughtful Instagram post featuring a photo of Miller's Circles album cover, Nick Cannon kept it short and sweet stating, "Rest in Power King! #Circles is classic."

While many participants within the culture have been critical of Nick Cannon's actions as of late, Nick Cannon has continued to be one of the most creative personalities in hip-hop diversifying his assets and ventures into many different avenues. His new podcast, Cannon's Class has also enlightened some of his dedicated followers. However, if he continues to prod Eminem with diss tracks, he could potentially end his own recording career.

Check out Nick Cannon's reflective post about Mac Miller's post-mortem LP, Circles, in the Instagram post provided below.