mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Nick Cannon Drops Second Eminem Diss Track "Pray For Him"

Alex Zidel
December 10, 2019 11:31
7.3K Views
1226
44
CoverCover

Pray For Him (Eminem Diss)
Nick Cannon Feat. The Black Squad

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
26% (27)
Rate
Audience Rating
7 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
20 MAKE IT STOP

Nick Cannon and The Black Squad are still waiting for a response.


Nick Cannon isn't letting up in his pursuit of Eminem. During a recent interview, he said that during the rapper's feud with Mariah Carey, he felt he should have gone to Detroit, found Marshall, and messed him up. Since then, a decade-long beef has been rehashed. Eminem clapped at the comedian on Fat Joe's new album, coming through with a flurry of bars directed at Cannon. Once he heard that record, the Wild 'N' Out star decided to get his crew involved, inviting The Black Squad to sharpen their lyrical knives and come for one of the greatest of all time. Yesterday, they released a diss track and garnered a lot of attention. Today, they continue with "Pray For Him."

Although "The Invitation" contained a ton of ammunition that could potentially damage Eminem's reputation, "Pray For Me" is a little less disrespectful while still housing some nasty bars. Cannon's goons start off by threatening to empty a clip on Shady, urging Hailie Mathers to get out of the way. Perhaps the most despicable line comes near the middle of the cut when one of the rappers utters the following: "God should've took Em and let us keep Juice WRLD." Yikes.

Listen to the track below and let us know your thoughts. Is this better or worse than yesterday's joint?

Quotable Lyrics:

You used to be in a position to talk to kids and they'd listen
Now you a politician, you voted for Trump, bitch admit it
They used to call you a menace and the shoe fit, you wore it
But now you getting facelifts like an Instagram whore

Nick Cannon
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  12  26
  44
  7.3K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Nick Cannon The Black Squad Eminem diss track new song new music
44 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Nick Cannon Drops Second Eminem Diss Track "Pray For Him"
1226
44
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject