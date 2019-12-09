Nick Cannon's Eminem Diss Track "The Invitation" Features Suge Knight

Last week, Nick Cannon pondered whether or not he should even respond to Eminem's diss bars on Fat Joe's new record "Lord Above." The comedian took to his radio platform to mock the legendary Detroit rapper, telling him to bring his wheelchair to a street fight. While it appeared as though the entertainer wasn't down to get on wax against Marshall Mathers, he's doing just that and, surprisingly enough, he's bringing along some friends.

Joined by Hitman Holla, Charlie Clips, and Prince Eazy, the feature that will grab the most attention is from none other than Suge Knight. "The Invitation" starts off with a message from Suge, which was recorded during a prison phone call. The man says that he considers Cannon as family, laying out The Black Squad's invitation and dissing Em quickly.

The first verse is easily the most lethal, containing some personal bars about Marshall's family and a supposed videotape that exists showing the rapper performing oral sex on another man. "I heard your chauffeur got a video of you sucking a c*ck/You paid him off then laid him off, now who really the opps," raps one of the artists.

Cannon claims that he will be applying pressure until he gets a response. Do you think this will warrant one?

Quotable Lyrics:

Call Kim, somebody get Hailie

And that other kid you raising that ain't even your baby

Took a page out of Drake book, this might get a Grammy

We going back to back 'til you respond on the family