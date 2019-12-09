mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Nick Cannon's Eminem Diss Track "The Invitation" Features Suge Knight

Alex Zidel
December 09, 2019 11:11
11K Views
620
38
CoverCover

The Invitation
Nick Cannon Feat. Suge Knight, Hitman Holla, Charlie Clips & Prince Eazy

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
23% (31)
Rate
Audience Rating
7 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
24 MAKE IT STOP

Nick Cannon is hammering this home until Eminem responds.


Last week, Nick Cannon pondered whether or not he should even respond to Eminem's diss bars on Fat Joe's new record "Lord Above." The comedian took to his radio platform to mock the legendary Detroit rapper, telling him to bring his wheelchair to a street fight. While it appeared as though the entertainer wasn't down to get on wax against Marshall Mathers, he's doing just that and, surprisingly enough, he's bringing along some friends.

Joined by Hitman Holla, Charlie Clips, and Prince Eazy, the feature that will grab the most attention is from none other than Suge Knight. "The Invitation" starts off with a message from Suge, which was recorded during a prison phone call. The man says that he considers Cannon as family, laying out The Black Squad's invitation and dissing Em quickly. 

The first verse is easily the most lethal, containing some personal bars about Marshall's family and a supposed videotape that exists showing the rapper performing oral sex on another man. "I heard your chauffeur got a video of you sucking a c*ck/You paid him off then laid him off, now who really the opps," raps one of the artists.

Cannon claims that he will be applying pressure until he gets a response. Do you think this will warrant one?

Quotable Lyrics:

Call Kim, somebody get Hailie
And that other kid you raising that ain't even your baby
Took a page out of Drake book, this might get a Grammy
We going back to back 'til you respond on the family

Nick Cannon
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  6  20
  38
  11K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Nick Cannon Suge Knight Hitman Holla Charlie Clips Prince Eazy Eminem Beef diss track invitation
38 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Nick Cannon's Eminem Diss Track "The Invitation" Features Suge Knight
620
38
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject