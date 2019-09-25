If you know one thing about Nick Cannon, it's that the funnyman was married to Mariah Carey. The couple has been divorced for years but still, it comes up in literally every interview the comedian takes part in. You can't really blame him either. Mariah is an absolute catch. The talented vocalist has been in the game for decades and she still carries some of the most insane vocal tones ever heard. Cannon ended up getting into some trouble over his woman, beefing with Eminem over Mimi after the rapper used several rude terms to describe her in a diss track. The comedian retaliated by telling Shady that he knows he can't out-rap him but that he would be happy to show him some beats man-to-man. The situation was explained during a recent episode of T.I.'s new podcast ExpediTIously.



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The newly-launched podcast has ultimately been a very successful idea from Tip and his interview with Nick Cannon was especially interesting. The two spoke about why Cannon believes he will never get married again before discussing the woman that he spent some of his life with: Mariah Carey. Naturally, the topic brought them onto his beef with Eminem, noting that however Em wanted to settle their differences, he was down.

"I think we was flying back on a jet from Africa or somewhere and this motherfucker drops a song, like, talking shit. Calling her [Mariah] all kinds of bitches and hoes," said Cannon to T.I. "I'm like, this is my wife. This is my new wife. I wrote a letter first, I don't even know if Twitter had came out yet. So, I wrote this long-ass letter pretty much saying, look, I respect you as an artist. I'm actually a fan and I think you're one of the best to ever do it. But from man to man, you talking out of pocket to my wife. You gotta be held accountable for that so I need to see you face-to-face."

Cannon thought about scouring through the city of Detroit to find Marshall Mathers but never ended up hitting that point. Watch the portion of the interview below.