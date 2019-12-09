Last week, Nick Cannon hinted that it might not even be worth it to respond to Eminem's diss bars on Fat Joe's record "Lord Above." We all knew that he would come through with something after taking the weekend to think things through though. This morning, the comedian uploaded his official response to Eminem's verse, mentioning his family, the trailer park, his apparent love of crack cocaine, and a supposed sex tape that exists with another man. "I heard your chauffeur got a video of you sucking a c*ck/You paid him off then laid him off, now who really the opps," raps one of the artists on the song. The claim is pretty damaging and, according to Cannon, he's already heard from Eminem's people about it.

Responding to a tweet by HotNewHipHop, Nick Cannon noted that he's already hopped on a phone call with Eminem's legal representatives about that particular bar. "FACTS! His lawyers didn’t want that one out," wrote the entertainer on social media. "They already on my line." He added a face-palm and a laughing emoji for good measure.

Do you think this so-called video actually exists or is Nick Cannon capping for the views? Listen to the new diss record below and chime in in the comments.