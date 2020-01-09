He may have developed the reputation as hip hop's biggest troll, but 50 Cent claims he knows when people should step away from arguments. We all bore witness to Nick Cannon's return to the music scene after Eminem dropped a handful of bars targeting Nick and the Wild 'n' Out host's ex-wife, Mariah Carey. The "Lord Above" track from Fat Joe's Family Ties was a stand-out on the record and prompted Cannon to step in the booth.



Frank Micelotta / Staff / Getty Images

What emerged were Nick's diss tracks "Invitation," "Pray for Him," and "Canceled." In the end, Nick declared himself the winner considering Em didn't respond to his lyrical attacks, and 50 Cent recently shared that the Detroit emcee did the right thing. Fif was attending the press tour day for ABC's Television Critics Association and chatted briefly with The Wrap about the Cannon-Eminem exchange.

“I told him don’t even say nothing to him,” 50 Cent said. “The record is terrible.” He added, “You can’t argue with a fool. When you understand that a person is not registering even when they’re losing, then the argument goes forever. So you should just stop.” We're wondering if Fif is going to pump the brakes on his beef with French Montana anytime soon? It looks as if French is just getting started.