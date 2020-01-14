Nick Cannon Comes For Eminem Fans On "Used To Look Up To You"

Closing out last decade, Nick Cannon and Eminem were embroiled in a heated battle that culminated in a trio of diss records from the comedian, no response from the rap legend, and a whole lot of trollery. Fans clearly did not believe in Cannon's ability to take down the Detroit superstar from the beginning, clowning him for even attempting to ether Marshall Mathers on record. Their feud lasted for much of the decade, beginning because of Em's obsession with Mariah Carey, who went on to marry (and then divorce) Cannon. Releasing a new project this week, Cannon has officially unleashed his latest offering to the world and, on it, he comes for Eminem fans once again.

On the highly-auto-tuned "Used To Look Up To You," Nick Cannon takes a subtle shot at anybody blindly supporting Eminem on social media without taking a closer look into the situation. He says: "N*ggas out here tweetin' like they been a savage/Dick ridin' lil' Marshall Mathers," before continuing with the scheduled subject matter. Clearly, Nick is still not a big fan of his rival.

This new track is part of a larger project that Cannon released this week called The Miseducation of The Negro You Love To Hate. What do you think of it?

Quotable Lyrics:

N*ggas out here tweetin' like they been a savage

Dick ridin' lil' Marshall Mathers

Had to put on my turban like I'm Aladdin

N*ggas out here cappin', Black Lives Matter