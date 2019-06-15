As Nick Cannon wasn't busy enough, the media mogul has added another job to his resumé. It's being reported that Cannon will be joining forces with Los Angeles's prized hip hop radio station Power 106. He'll host and produce "Nick Cannon Mornings" from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. and the show will launch next week on Monday, June 17.

There's been a bit of a vacancy as The Cruz Show left Power 106 and made their way over to L.A.'s Real 92.3 earlier this year. “Power 106 is one of the most substantial fixtures in our hip-hop culture that has proven time and time again that they are No. 1 and not going anywhere,” Cannon said in a statement. “Los Angeles is used to star players joining star franchises. I’m just honored for the opportunity to make our community and culture proud.”

“Nick Cannon is that fresh sound we were looking for on Power 106,” said KPWR program director E-Man. “Nick is an incredible entertainer who embodies hip-hop, pop culture, comedy and community all in one.”

Cannon is currently also working on the 15th season of Wild 'N Out and hosts Fox's The Masked Singer. He's also hosted America's Got Talent, Lip Sync Battle Shorties, and The Nick Cannon Show as well as taking over for Wendy Williams as the host of her show for a short stint.