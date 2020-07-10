Megan Thee Stallion has quickly become one of the hottest female rappers in the game, making a spark with her Fever project and promising more from her official debut album. Achieving her first #1 record with "Savage," big things are in store for the Hot Girl.

She recently posted up with her girls in the pool, twerking to Pop Smoke's song "Diana" with King Combs and attracting the attention of Michael B. Jordan, who pulled through with an emoji-based response.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Megan hit back with her own emoji, allowing the fans to theorize what's going on between them. Previously, Jordan was believed to be in a relationship with Snoh Aalegra, who just released a new song today, but that may be over considering the actor's new social activity.

Recently, the Houston rapper went on the record to say that she's got a new man. Could she be dating Michael B. Jordan, who she sat next to at Coach 1941 fashion show earlier this year?

Do you think Megan and Michael would make a cute couple?

In other news pertaining to Ms. Stallion, she has put out a call for Rihanna to collaborate with her in the studio. She also confirmed that Tory Lanez will be on her new album.