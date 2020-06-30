She has already shared the spotlight with Beyoncé, and now Megan Thee Stallion has her sights set on Rihanna. The Houston Hottie knows how to manifest her dreams because she repeatedly made it clear that she wanted to link up with fellow Houston native Beyoncé long before they came together on the remix to her hit track "Savage." Recently, SupaCindy from Miami's 99 Jamz radio station chatted with Megan and wanted to know who else the "Girls in the hood" rapper was looking forward to working with in the future.



Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images

"Of course I really—you know, RiRi, she not putting out no music right now, but whenever RiRi get ready to come back, whenever she do be ready to put out some music, that is somebody that I really, really, really want to collab with," Megan Thee Stallion said. Then, SupaCindy wanted to know about Tory Lanez. Meg and Tory have showcased their friendship on social media, so it would only make sense that these two hitmakers would join forces in the studio.

"Tory is on my album," Megan revealed. "That's easy!" Check out the brief clip of Megan Thee Stallion below.