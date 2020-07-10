mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Snoh Aalegra Returns With New Single "Dying 4 Your Love"

Alex Zidel
July 10, 2020 10:18
Snoh Aalegra releases her new single and video for "DYING 4 YOUR LOVE."


One of the most celebrated artists today, Snoh Aalegra has officially returned with her new single and video for "DYING 4 YOUR LOVE." The Stockholm, Sweden native recently signed to Roc Nation, giving her an even larger platform than before. With her sultry new song, Snoh showcases her personal growth while still rewinding to the past, sporting a flip phone in the music video.

The track speaks as though it were a diary entry for the 32-year-old singer, who continues to gain traction as one of the most popular artists in R&B. 

In addition to the single's release, Snoh is also dropping a limited merch line later today, of which half of the proceeds will go toward UNTIL FREEDOM, an intersectional social justice organization rooted in the leadership of diverse people of color to address systemic and racial injustice.

Listen to the new single below.

Quotable Lyrics:

So tell me how
How could you tell me that you love me by mistake?
Intoxicated, via texts, ain't you ashamed?
That's so wild
So how can I
Believe or trust in anything that you say
When you so easily regret it next day?
See, that ain't right

Snoh Aalegra
