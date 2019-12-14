mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Snoh Aalegra & Michael B. Jordan Are A Couple In Love In Visual For Her Single "Whoa"

Erika Marie
December 14, 2019 04:36
The singer's Spring tour is almost sold out.

Iranian-Swedish singer Snoh Aalegra continues to fuel rumors that she and Michael B. Jordan are an item with the release of her latest video for her single, "Whoa." The track is featured on her August release - Ugh, those feels again, an album that chronicles the peaks and valleys of being in love. The R&b singer turns up the romance—and the heat—in the visual for "Whoa" as she and Jordan are featured in various scenes that depict a couple who can't get enough of one another.

The singer's Spring tour that kicks off in March in Vancouver, Canada and ends in April in Atlanta is reportedly "99%" sold out, according to a press release. Snoh's 6LACK-assisted single "I Want You Around" is currently the No. 6 song on national radio, so it looks like the R&B singer's star continues to rise. Watch Snoh and Michael B. Jordan get lovey-dovey in the visual for "Whoa" and let us know what you think.

