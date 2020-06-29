Anybody that was hoping to successfully slide into Megan Thee Stallion's DMs after her stand-out performance at the 2020 BET Awards is shedding a tear right now because, as revealed in her latest Instagram Live stream, she's got herself a new man and is no longer accepting applications.

One of rap's most eligible bachelorettes, Megan Thee Stallion has not been in a public relationship since her split with Moneybagg Yo. She's been fueling the rumor mill by hanging with Tory Lanez and others but it would appear as though she's confirmed that she's officially coupled up.

Hanging with her stylist and possibly having one too many drinks to celebrate her big night at the BET Awards, the H-Town Hot Girl claimed that she's no longer a single lady.

"For all the n***as, stop hitting my phone 'cause I got a man," she said on Live. "Nah, I'm just playing. Nah, I do got a n***a."

She and her stylist went on to compliment her supposed boo, claiming that he's "dumb cute" and "dumb fine."



Anybody's guess is as good as ours as to who Megan is currently dating. The relationship appears to be fresh so we'll keep an eye on her socials to see if there are any hints revealing who her new man is.