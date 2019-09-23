This has been a historic year for the Billboard Hot 100. The most popular chart for American music has been operating for decades, determining which songs are getting the most airplay and streams as artists battle to create history for themselves. Already in 2019, we've seen Lil Nas X complete an outstanding nineteen-week run atop the Hot 100 with "Old Town Road" and, this week, he's crept back into the Top 5 with "Panini." That isn't the storyline that most people are talking about though. Another star that has been experiencing insane levels of career growth this year has been Lizzo and, for the last four weeks, she's been sitting pretty at the pole position on the charts. Now that her fourth week has been announced, she has officially etched her name into the history books with the longest-reigning No. 1 single performed by a female rapper without any features.

According to Billboard, Lizzo is the first-ever female rapper to spend this long at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with "Truth Hurts." That means that she has reached this achievement before high-profile femcees Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. Clearly, Lizzo is doing something right.

Are you getting tired of this song or are you still listening to it all day errday?