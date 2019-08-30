Lil Nas X completely dominated the year with "Old Town Road." The song, which blew up after becoming an ironic hit on Soundcloud, touched the tops of national and international charts for weeks upon weeks. Kids love it, parents love it, and it's a vibe in the club. Not to mention, Lil Nas X's single has received praise across the board.



With the release of his new EP, 7, it appears as though he's trying to shift the focus from "Old Town Road" to his latest single, "Panini." Although people are still sprung on "Old Town Road," the rapper appears sick of answering or even addressing the song. TMZ recently caught up with him to chat about his nomination at the Country Music Awards for "Old Town Road." Despite the recognition, he seemed to be more focused on promoting his new single. Each answer he gave the cameraman was some variation of "stream 'Panini'" in a way that seemed to dodge any question about his breakout hit.

Clearly, "Panini" is his main focus right now. As "Old Town Road" was pushed with several subsequent official remixes, it appears as though he's taking the same approach with his latest single. The rapper's been pestering Lil Uzi Vert to hop on a remix. He also confirmed to TMZ that a remix with Joe Jonas was on the way.

Peep the video below.