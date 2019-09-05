By no surprise at all, Lil Nas X has once again made history and secured the top spot with his hit "Old Town Road." The 20-year-old previously had the longest-running song on the Billboard charts when his debut song sat at #1 for 19 weeks. Now the publication has announced that Lil Nas X's remixed track has become the number one song of the Summer.

The Songs of the Summer chart places 20 songs and ranks them based on a roundup of streaming numbers, airplay, and sales from June 8 through September 7th. "Old Town Road" not only dominated the Hot 100 charts but also the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, Hot Rap Songs and all-genre Streaming Songs charts.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Lil Nas recently revealed that he's started his debut album but it's only 2% complete. “With this, I wanna have at least 70 songs to choose from, for like making a 10-15 track album," he explained of the tape, adding how he and Cardi B will soon be filming a video for their collaborative track "Rodeo." While "Old Town Road" has pulled in major success, Lil Nas X is clearly trying to push his other tracks from his 7 EPsuch as his other hit, "Panini."

From a recent tweet, we know a video for the single is on the way.